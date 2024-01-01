Birdwatching in Mississippi can be fun, even in winter

It's cold outside, but that shouldn't stop bird lovers from venturing to their favorite spots to look for birds that live in Mississippi or find their way here during their annual southward migration.

Sometimes birds can be found in your back yard, but they also can be found along hiking trails and water sources.

We asked a group of birders in the Mississippi Birdwatchers Facebook group their recommended places to visit for winter birdwatching in Mississippi.

Tufted titmouse

Below are some of their top picks:

St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge, 21 Pintail Lane, Natchez: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has a visitors center on site for guests to get information on what there is to see at the refuge. The refuge preserves habitat for nearly 100 bird species, many of which can be found year-round.

Lake Thoreau Environmental Center, 150 Lake Thoreau Road, Hattiesburg: The University of Southern Mississippi's wildlife center is designed for community visitors as well as the conservation of the Pine Belt's longleaf pine trees. Hiking, fishing and birding are among the top activities at Lake Thoreau.

Pickwick Lake at J.P. Coleman State Park, 613 County Road 321, Iuka: Pickwick Lake spans three states: Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, and is a great location for birdwatching either from land or by water, if you have a boat. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks offers primitive and cabin camping options and other amenities nearby.

Ross Barnett Reservoir, Ridgeland: Birds love water and many love fishing, too, so The Rez is a perfect place to look for them if you're in the Jackson metro area.

LeFleur's Bluff State Park, 3315 Lakeland Terrace, Jackson: This state park on the outskirts of Jackson is loaded with indigenous plants and trees that create the perfect environment for birding. The nearby Museum of Natural Science also is a great place to learn more about the state's flora and fauna.

Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge, 13723 Bluff Lake Road, Brooksville: The refuge's website says it is one of five bird areas in the state of global importance. It was established as a migratory bird refuge, with more than 200 bird species on site. Bald eagles, osprey and horned owl may be found nesting in the area in the winter, alongside waterfowl and songbirds that are able to tolerate Mississippi's somewhat milder winters.

Eco Tours of South Mississippi, Gautier: Get a view of coastal birds from the water as well as a guided tour that can help you spot them. The tours also highlight habitat, including dozens of native plant species that provide sustenance and shelter for the animals.

Shearwater Bridge, Ocean Springs: Located on the city's small craft harbor, birders can capture sea fowl coming in to roost at dusk, including brown pelicans, great blue heron, snowy egrets, cormorants and more. The wooded areas nearby area also home to dozens of smaller bird species.

Birdwatching can be done in your own backyard if you choose to view them from the comfort of your home, some birders say. In addition, local parks, cemeteries and other public green spaces afford a closer look at birds near your home.

A group of cormorants

Holly Cox, a birder who lives on the Coast, said she enjoys going "Harbor Hopping."

"I can drive along Highway 90 from Ocean Springs to Bay St. Louis and stop and bird at the different harbors along the way to see many species of birds," she said.

Cox, like other birders, recommends downloading a mobile bird guide app to help you identify birds by sight or sound. Some of her favorites include the Audubon Society's app and Merlin by the Cornell Lab at Cornell University.

However, like all technology, it is not 100% foolproof and with cell service spotty in some locations, apps are not always optimal when in the woods.

A bald eagle flies over a Jasper County lake.

There are several field guide books that can help you identify birds in Mississippi, including "Birds of Mississippi (The Birding Pro's Field Guides)," "Birds of Louisiana and Mississippi Field Guide" and the booklet, "Mississippi Birds: A Folding Pocket Guide to Familiar Species."

Although not specific to Mississippi, "The Backyard Birding Bible" can help you identify birds you might find near your home. It also has tips on how to attract birds to your yard and take beautiful photographs of the ones you find.

Binoculars are helpful, but not always necessary when looking for birds. Cox says a good pair can be found for under $300.

One more tip from longtime birders: Join a local birding society to learn more about birding in your area and network with people who can help you better enjoy your new hobby.

Many local birding societies hold bird count events around Christmastime, and the global Great Backyard Bird Count takes place every February. This year's event will be Feb. 16 to Feb. 19. For more information on the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit birdcount.org.

