Birl charged with murder of beloved couple

Dec. 31—On Aug. 3, 2021, a tragedy occurred in the city of Richmond.

Beloved couple, Chris and Gracie Hager were murdered, allegedly at the hands of Thomas Birl, 51.

Birl was captured after a nearly four-hour standoff off on Keeneland Drive and Keystone Drive.

The community's loss of the Hagers, and the arrest of Birl, is the Richmond Register's number one story of 2021.

----Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said his department was dispatched to Keystone Drive around 2:25 p.m. that day in reference to a male (Birl) who had shot another male (Christopher Hager).

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, and the gunman had fled inside a residence. The shooter remained barricaded for nearly four hours before exiting the residence around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

According to an arrest citation for Birl, three witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and saw Birl firing a gun into a truck.

Gracie Hager was found dead inside the truck at the scene, the arrest citation notes.

According to the citation, witnesses also told investigators after shooting Gracie Hager, Birl walked towards Christopher Hager who was on the ground in the driveway screaming after also being shot by Birl. The witnesses told police they saw Birl fire once more at Christopher Hager — shooting the man in the head.

Birl then went to the apartment and barricaded himself inside the residence, a citation stated.

Richardson said police confirmed Hager was the owner of the apartment building Birl was inside. In a statement from RPD, it was unknown at the time if the victims were familiar with the suspect before their death.

The preliminary investigation did not indicate the victims were at the residence to serve notice of eviction. Later reports indicated the Hagers were notifying renters their intent to sell the property. He said police, fire, and EMS were all on scene and tried repeatedly for hours to make contact with Birl, to no avail.

Before his capture, Birl attempted to set the residence on fire by igniting a match which soon turned into a large structure fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished by the Richmond Fire Department.

"The suspect eventually gave up and came out on his own," Richardson said.

Birl was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital as a safety precaution, but sustained no injuries.

"We are very saddened," the police chief said in a press conference. "The Hager's were pillars of the community and a lot of people know them and have had contact with them."

Several memorials and a celebration of life were held in the couple's honor.

One does not have to look far to see the impact the Hagers left on Richmond.

At the University Shell on the Eastern Bypass which the couple owned, a small memorial of flowers was erected the day following their murder. The tell-tell smell of candles and baked goods which was a signature of Gracie Hager's touch was still in the air of the business.

A sign in front of Richmond City Hall expressed prayers for the couple who were business leaders and mentors to so many in the community. A billboard was put up in their honor on the Eastern Bypass.

Just down the street, the couple's antebellum-style home they were building on the site of a crumbling Victorian is the most current example of projects the couple were working on.

"It was just the kind of people they were," Lori Murphy Tatum said of the Hagers. "They were the Chip and Joanna Gains of Richmond. They would take something that was blighted and terrible and work to make it the most magnificent thing you would ever see."

The impact of the Hager's was so great, the Richmond Chamber of Commerce awarded a Chris and Gracie Beautification Award at the annual awards dinner this year.

Murphy said the Hagers made their mark on Richmond, which is something the community can cling to in the wake of their passing.

"If anything, the lesson we can take from Chris and Gracie is to make it better than how you found it. They were always doing that," Tatum said.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Birl was indicted on six felony charges by the Madison County Grand Jury of the Circuit Court, Division II.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the indictment was handed down by the Grand Jury with six charges including two counts of capital murder, first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Previously, Birl's bond was set at $5 million and an attempt was made by his attorney to reduce the amount. However, the request was denied. Birl has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being housed at the Madison County Detention Center.

Birl's pre-trial conference hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.