Birl indicted on six felony charges for murder of Richmond couple

Sep. 9—Thomas Birl, 51, of Cadiz, Kentucky, has been indicted on six felony charges by the Madison County Grand Jury of the Circuit Court, Division II.

On Wednesday, September 8, the indictment was handed down by the Grand Jury with six charges including two counts of capital murder, first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property (firearm).

He is charged with these crimes following the murder of Chris and Gracie Hager on August 3, 2021, at residence the couple owned on Keystone Drive in Richmond. Birl is also charged for his attempts to set fire to the residence in efforts to destroy evidence.

According to previous articles by The Register and testimony from witnesses, Birl is alleged to have shot and killed the Hagers after they made contact at the Keystone residence with Birl's girlfriend to notify they may sell the property.

Previously, Birl's bond has been set at $5 million and an attempt was made by his attorney to reduce the amount. However, the request was denied. Birl has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being housed at the Madison County Detention Center.

Birl is said to likely be arraigned in early October.

The Register will update the story as more information becomes available.