Birl preliminary hearing pushed to Aug. 19

Aug. 18—BREAKING — Thomas Birl, 51, Cadiz, had a preliminary hearing this morning following an arraignment on Aug. 9 where he plead not guilty to all charges against him including two counts of murder and arson.

Wednesday's hearing has been tabled upon the request of Birl's attorney, Daniel Elliott Whitley, until tomorrow, August 19, at 11 a.m. Birl was in the courtroom this morning but had no comment.

Birl is charged with the murder of Richmond couple, Gracie and Chris Hager after he shot and killed them at a home on Keystone Drive in Richmond.