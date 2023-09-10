Birmingham aid workers head to Morocco earthquake scene

FGRF aid workers are making their way to Morocco

Aid workers from the West Midlands are among those making their way to Morocco after a huge earthquake killed more than 2,000 people.

More than 300,000 people in Marrakesh and its outskirts have been affected by the quake, with rescue workers struggling to reach more remote areas.

More than 1,400 have serious injuries.

Birmingham-based Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami, head of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) UK, said he was set to arrive in Morocco on Monday.

Colleagues in north Africa had told him many people at the disaster site were still buried under buildings.

"Lots of people are in need and many people are waiting for us," he said.

"Because we have experience of this in Turkey and Syria and other places, we have an idea what they need.

"Hopefully tomorrow when we arrive, all the things will be set up and we will start our distribution."

The powerful earthquake in Morocco damaged buildings

Volunteer for the charity, Mohammed Sameer Hussain, who is also travelling on Monday, said aid workers would be coordinated with local teams and volunteers.

"They've told us that at the moment it's just about saving lives, and getting people out of the rubble in areas which have been badly affected," he said.

People were suffering from lack of food and water, he added.

"Our main focus, when we get there [on Monday], is to find out what the immediate need is, and go and distribute and give that aid to the people."

Of the pair's previous trip to Turkey to offer earthquake relief efforts, Mr Hussain said: "In other worldwide disasters we've both always been at the forefront, so this is the sort of operation we are very used to and we know how to be responsive."

