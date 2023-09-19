Birmingham band director tased, arrested at high school football game, taught in Volusia

Johnny Mims, the band director shocked with a stun gun and arrested at a high school football game in Alabama Thursday, taught in Volusia County Schools for about seven years.

Mims was a band director at New Smyrna Beach High School from 2011-12 and then at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach from 2012-18, according to Volusia Schools. He then joined Minor High School in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2018.

After the game between Minor and Jackson-Olin High School, Birmingham police used a Taser gun and arrested Mims for continuing to conduct his band, according to a press release posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Police began clearing out the stadium after the game had ended. They asked both bands at Jackson-Olin to stop playing so students and attendees would leave the stadium.

While Jackson-Olin’s band stopped playing, “Minor’s band director did not comply with multiple officers’ requests to stop his band from performing; he instructed his band to continue playing,” according to the statement.

Body camera footage shows Mims telling officers, after being told that the game was over, "I know. We're fixing to go. This is our last song."

Mims repeatedly tells officers to "get out of my face," while officers continue to ask him to stop.

Police then decided to place Mims in custody for disorderly conduct, “when a physical altercation ensued” between the band director, school security personnel and police officers.

During the struggle, police said Mims refused to put his hands behind his back.

“The arresting officer alleges the band director pushed him during the arrest,” the statement said. “The arresting officer then subdued the band director with a Taser.”

Mims was taken to a local hospital (which is protocol in this type of incident) and later discharged. He was booked at the Birmingham City Jail for disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest. He bonded out shortly after.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Minor High School band director tased, arrested at game taught in Volusia