Birmingham brothers wanted for murder 'work in motor repairs'

Two brothers being sought for the murder of a man two years ago are believed to work in the motor repair business, police have said.

Theo and Remell Bailey are wanted in connection with the killing of Gavin Parry, who was fatally shot on Western Road, Birmingham, on 13 April 2021.

West Midlands Police believes the pair might work in quadbike repairs.

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information about them.

"We are hoping someone will have seen them and be prepared to do the right thing and come forward with information," said Det Insp Jim Mahon, who will be speaking about the case on BBC One's Crimewatch Live at 10:00 BST.

The suspects have family in and around the West Midlands and are known to visit the Handsworth, Winson Green and West Bromwich areas, police said.

It is also believed they have links to Brixton, Staffordshire and Shropshire.

The force said the brothers have shaved their hair and and in Theo's case, his beard.

Another man, Dante Kalsi, 26, has been charged with murder and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 5 June 2024.

