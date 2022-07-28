A Birmingham jeweler was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to participating in a $12 million wire fraud scheme.

Joseph DuMouchelle, 61, of Birmingham, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Detroit. DuMouchelle was the owner of “Joseph Dumouchelle Fine and Estate Jewelry Buyers, Sellers, Appraisers, and Auctioneers.”

According to a news release, DuMouchelle began his scheme in late 2018 when he presented the purchase and sale of a diamond called “Yellow Rose” to a client. The client was asked to wire transfer $12 million to the “seller’s account,” which was actually DuMouchelle’s own account. After receiving the transfer, DuMouchelle withdrew the funds and used them to pay personal and business debts and expenses.

This was not the first time DuMouchelle conducted this fraud scheme. According to the release, DuMouchelle defrauded a total of about $25.3 million from various victims.

“Victims were lulled into believing DuMouchelle’s false promises because he held himself out to be an expert with valuable connections that would provide them substantial profits,” U.S. Attorney DawnIson said in the release.

More: Detroit STEM students learn how golf is really about engineering

More: Detroit man convicted of sex trafficking, child pornography at house of horrors

DuMouchelle has more than 30 years of experience specializing in the appraisal and sale of fine gems and jewelry, and his auction house has handled the Nat King Cole collection and Maples-Trump engagement in the past.

DuMouchelle will serve a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence.

Contact Navya Gupta: ngupta@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Birmingham jeweler sentenced to prison for wire fraud scheme