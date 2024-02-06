Birmingham leaders postpone tough call on sidewalks where residents don't want them

After months of city meetings capped by one held outdoors in a snowstorm, the battle lines were drawn in one of metro Detroit's most upscale neighborhoods.

On one side? Trees growing right up to curbsides, and the feelings of a vast majority of residents hoping not to change much of anything on their two streets in Birmingham, which happen to lack sidewalks. On the other side? City planners wish to replace trees with sidewalks on these streets of 2-acre lots and multimillion-dollar houses, to help fulfill Birmingham's part in the region's growing shift to favor pedestrians over cars.

Shirley Street in Birmingham, shown on Feb. 4, 2024, has extensive, old-growth landscaping and trees but no sidewalks. Birmingham city planners favor adding sidewalks, but residents on Shirley and adjoining Arlington Street have said they oppose the change, which would cost each of them tens of thousands in assessments.

The controversial vote held Monday night on whether to impose sidewalks on influential folks who don’t want them followed years of committee study, months of recent chatter on social media, and, last week, a highly unusual outdoor meeting of the Birmingham City Commission. Officials tromped through the snow as they toured the neighborhood to hear from residents seeking to be exceptions to Birmingham's goal of citywide access to sidewalks.

More: Birmingham leaders hold outdoor meeting before vote on replacing trees with sidewalks

It also followed a flood of increasingly hostile emails, vented at city officials and staffers at city hall, then capped by a "personal threat" on Jan. 31, Mayor Elaine McLain said at Monday's meeting. McLain declined to give details although the threat spurred her to call the Michigan Attorney General's Office for advice, she said. The city would take no immediate action in response, but residents must stop harassing their elected officials, McLain said.

"We have a responsibility to make sure the roadway is safe," she said.

The vast majority of residents on the two streets — Arlington and Shirley — have said that they opposed having sidewalks replace their lush landscaping and stately trees, according to a city survey last fall. By the same token, they opposed the prospect of paying tens of thousands of dollars apiece to have them installed. But city leaders also heard from planners eager to add sidewalks, as part of metro Detroit’s regional push for what urban designers call Complete Streets, an effort that combines enhancing pedestrian safety as well as mobility options for those with physical disabilities. Both are seen as vital to a nation and region whose populations are, on average, getting older.

The city's plan also called for adding pedestrian crosswalks, especially to aid "children, the elderly, parents with strollers and people using wheelchairs," says a city report. It requires narrowing Arlington and Shirley streets from their current 33-foot width to meet the city's standard of 26 feet, aimed at slowing traffic and discouraging speeders from using the streets as a shortcut to reach major roads such as Maple and Lincoln. The changes not only meet the goals of the city's committees calling for a pedestrian-friendly city with neighborhoods linked by trails and sidewalks, they also comply with regional objectives in the "Bicycle and Pedestrian Mobility Plan for Southeast Michigan" — a 2020 document of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, which praised Birmingham for its bicycle and sidewalk ordinances.

Birmingham’s staff planners defended the plan, including an unflattering review of the 136 trees slated for removal. Not only are they growing in the city’s right-of-way where sidewalks should run, but 93 of them are either in poor condition or are of species that the city prohibits on city easements, the assistant city planner said. Largely lost in the objections to replacing trees with sidewalks at residents' significant expense were the less obvious parts of the plan. The Birmingham Fire Department had told city officials that water pressure in the streets' antiquated water mains was insufficient for hydrants to meet firefighting standards. The plan included, at city expense, replacing the water mains as well as improving the sewer pipes, some of which were installed in 1927, according to the Birmingham city web site.

After hearing from city planners, the elected commissioners weighed in. Commissioner Anthony Long said he was troubled by the low water pressure, that "fighting a fire in a 10,000-or-12,000-square-foot house with 100-year-old water mains" was unacceptable. But imposing the plan ran the risk of alienating residents from their city leaders and one another, Commissioner Christine Longe said, adding: "We need to step back and evaluate how we plan improvements" and, in this case, to have city staffers revisit the plan to seek "a creative solution."

Commissioner Brad Host said he wanted to compliment the city planner who labeled the plan "a recommendation," and he said that past practice by the city's elected commissioners showed that "in the end, we can do whatever we want," later adding that replacing water and sewer mains were a priority and that "we can talk about sidewalks later."

Before the meeting, Arlington resident Jim Mirro, who has been active with the area’s homeowners association in opposing the sidewalk plan, said that residents would sue if the city tried to impose its sidewalk plan.

“That would be our only choice. It’ll be a class-action lawsuit. I’ve already got it written up,” Mirro said in a telephone interview. Immediately before the vote, the seven city commissioners met with the city attorney in a closed session, possibly to discuss whether the city would be vulnerable in court if the elected body passed the controversial plan.

After more than two hours of discussion, Commissioner Anthony Long voiced a motion for a grand bargain of sorts: to replace the neighborhood's water and sewer mains, then top the streets with asphalt and new curbs, while postponing decisions about sidewalks and narrowing the streets. As the hour neared 11 p.m., commissioners reopened the meeting to public comments, including some watching via the internet. Residents were almost universally in favor of the revised plan and expressed gratitude to the commissioners.

"I would like to apologize to all of you for what you've gone through. I know that you're very well paid at five dollars a meeting," Irene Hathaway said, in a tongue-in-cheek remark about the nominal pay of Birmingham's elected officials.

Commissioners then voted 5-1 to approve the compromise.

"Be careful going home," McLain told the audience as residents filed out at nearly 11:30 p.m. The commissioners stayed behind to tackle the rest of their agenda, which included even more talk about streets that need sidewalks in Birmingham.

At 12:24 a.m. on Tuesday, the meeting was adjourned.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Birmingham postpones decisions on sidewalks, narrowing streets