Birmingham man arrested after fatal shooting in Northport's Northwood Lake

A Birmingham man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting that killed a 24-year-old man in Northport.

Antwaun Dewayne Pledger-Payton,40, of Birmingham was arrested and charged with murder, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Pledger-Payton is being held without no bond in accordance with Aniah’s Law, Kennedy said. Aniah's Law allows bail to be denied for suspects accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder.

Kennedy said investigators are actively seeking several other people of interest in the fatal shooting.

"The investigation into the murder in Northwood Lake on Sep. 24 has been a priority for the Violent Crimes Unit," said Kennedy in a news release.

At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Northport Police Department responded to the report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Northwood Lake Drive West, Kennedy said.

Officers found Demetrius Damon Windham Jr. dead when they arrived on the scene.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and has assumed control of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was made available.

