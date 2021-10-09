Birmingham man charged in Thursday night pursuit, wreck

Oct. 8—TUPELO — Four Alabama men were arrested after leading Tupelo police on a chase that ended with a wreck, Thursday night. The driver is facing a felony fleeing charge.

Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the Street Crimes Unit attempted to stop a Dodge Charger on McCullough Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The Charger, which had no tag, was traveling westbound on McCullough at a high rate of speed. The driver refused to stop, instead driving through the Clayton Avenue area.

The pursuit continued west on Blair Street before turning left onto Rankin Boulevard. The Charger collided with a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Rankin and West Main Street.

The two adults in the Toyota were carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room. McDougald said one person had a possibly serious injury. Neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The driver and the three passengers of the Charger all fled on foot. Three of the suspects were captured quickly. A concerned citizen reported that a possible fourth suspect was in the 300 block of South Gloster. That suspect was later located and detained.

According to law enforcement officials, a search of the Charger revealed two handguns. Both were seized.

The driver of the Charger, Rayshad Edwin Goldthwaite, 18, of 213 Meadowdale, Birmingham, Alabama, was charged with felony fleeing as well as the misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic device, no tag, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Following his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Friday, he was released from jail on a total bond of $52,400.

The three passengers, who ranged in age from 18 to 23 and were from Birmingham or the suburb of Center Point, Alabama, were each charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. One of them also bonded out Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges, possibly weapons charges, could be filed at a later time.

