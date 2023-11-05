Birmingham: Murder investigation after man fatally stabbed

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man who was found with stab wounds in Birmingham.

The man, in his 20s, was found seriously injured in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, at about 01:50 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

West Midlands Police said cordons remained in place while inquiries were ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police.

