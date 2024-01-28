Birmingham railway station's new buildings open to public

A railway station's new buildings opened their doors to passengers for the first time on Sunday.

The additions at University station in Birmingham include wider entrances, stairways and exits, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said.

University has up to 3.5m passengers a year, making it of the busiest stations in the region.

The station's original building opened in 1978 to accommodate just 500,000 journeys per year.

It serves the neighbouring University of Birmingham and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

TfWM said the new buildings offered lifts to the platforms, more open space, and better customer facilities.

The main pavilion building also includes space for a café or convenience shop, due to be announced soon, and an NHS facility on the first floor.

The original building from 1978 has been retained as an exit-only space for passengers.

Footfall at the station has increased over the last decade as a result of the expansion of both the university and the redevelopment of the hospital and, anticipating further growth in customer numbers, the site's overhaul has been designed to accommodate up to 7.2m passengers per year.

Sunday's opening followed a complex three-year construction programme during which the station remained open and operational.

This included installing new bridges over both the live railway line and the Birmingham to Worcester canal.

Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, said: "It's good news that we now have a superb gateway for thousands of people arriving at University every day - no longer having to queue on stairs and funnel through what was a fairly tiny building on their way to lectures or hospital appointments."

