Birmingham New Street Christmas meal to feed hundreds

Hundreds of homeless and disadvantaged people including children are expected for a Christmas Eve meal at Birmingham's New Street Station.

The annual event will see the three-course meal served on Sunday after more than £9,500 was collected through a fundraising page.

The dinner in 2022 drew people from Wolverhampton, Walsall and West Bromwich.

Organiser Midland Langar Seva Society said it expected strong demand.

"A growing number of individuals are struggling to put food on their tables. Evidently, there will be a surge in the attendance of children at this year's event," a spokesperson said.

Entertainment will also be provided by the Walsall-based charity including a DJ, carol singers and an appearance by Father Christmas.

