Birmingham woman extradited to Decatur, charged with felony theft

Sep. 15—A Birmingham woman accused of using another person's driver's license to cash checks at multiple branches of a financial institution, including locations in Decatur, was arrested in Birmingham on Wednesday and extradited to Decatur, police said.

Decatur police said Katherine Elyce Davis, 22, is accused of cashing checks in Huntsville, Arab, Madison and Decatur on July 7 and 8. The checks cashed in Decatur were for a total of $4,000, police said.

The driver's license Davis used came from Vestavia Hills and the checks were stolen from Gardendale, police said.

Davis is charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and theft of property in the first degree. She was being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $120,000 bail. Police said additional charges from other agencies are expected.

— wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.