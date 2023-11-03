Birmingham's Ahmad Al Sino jailed for relative's wedding row murder

A man who stabbed a relative to death on his doorstep has been jailed for life for his murder.

Ahmad Al Sino knifed Mohammed Ibrahim at his Birmingham home, on 13 March. Mr Ibrahim died at the scene.

Mr Ibrahim's son was also hurt in the attack in Castle Vale, that came after a dispute over family wedding gifts.

Al Sino, 43, of Northfield, fled the scene after the attack and armed officers and a police helicopter had to drafted into the hunt for him.

At his sentencing hearing earlier, he was told he would serve a minimum term of 26 years after also being convicted of attempted murder.

Al Sino was later captured by armed police, after a force helicopter tracked him to his Northfield home

He was also found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court last month, of possessing a knife.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Al Sino was eventually captured by the armed officers after a helicopter tracked him to his home in Chatham Road, Northfield, West Midlands Police said.

A plastic bag containing two knives was discovered in his car. Forensic examiners later established one blade had Mr Ibrahim's blood on it.

'Dangerous decisions'

Al Sino was related to the victim, who he stabbed four times, through marriage, the force said.

Det Insp Damian Forrest said his decision to carry and use a knife had resulted in the loss of a father's life.

"His actions, which have rightly been brought to justice, underline the irreversible impact such dangerous decisions can have," he said.

"We know that nothing will ever bring Mr Ibrahim back but we hope this sentence will provide some comfort to his family and friends."