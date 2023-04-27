Birmingham's Sudanese community in anxious wait for news

Eisa Osman was among those fearful for their friends and relatives

People in Birmingham with family in Sudan are anxiously waiting for news of relatives after fighting broke out in the African nation.

A ceasefire is holding in parts of the country however hundreds have been killed since the conflict started.

Birmingham is home to an estimated 1,000 people from Sudan according to the Office for National Statistics.

"I feel helpless," said Eisa Osman, from the Stratford Road area. "We can't do anything."

However some people from the community are trying to do what they can.

Dr Nawar Sourji, who has family in Sudan, has been trying to organise emergency psychological aid for people who have been traumatised by the fighting.

"We've been trying to do some support virtually and online so we have some psychological aid that's being offered by psychologists outside Sudan," she said.

Her colleague, Dr Ayman Osman, said his father had decided to remain in the country rather than flee to safety.

"My father is a very proud man, he just feels like this is two generals who have nothing to do with him so he should stay here where he has lived all his life," he said.

"So he is strongly against relocating to a safer country."

Dr Fathi Jamil has lost two relatives who were unable to access healthcare

The conflict in Sudan broke out on 15 April amid a power struggle between the leaders of Sudan's regular army and rival group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The number of deaths is expected to rise due to disruption to health facilities, and the community in Birmingham has added its voice to calls for safe corridors for hospitals.

Dr Fathi Jamil said he had lost two relatives in Sudan this week. They had kidney failure and had been unable to access dialysis treatment.

"The rebels came and they asked them to move out of the house," he said.

"Access to water, electricity, internet, food is a big problem," he added.

On Wednesday, the first Sudan evacuation flight landed back in the UK.

Many risked their lives to make the flights and said they were "grateful to be alive".

