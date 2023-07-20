Biro artist Cy Baker's work aids conservation efforts

Cy Baker specialises in creating artworks with ballpoint pens

An award-wining wildlife artist who works with ballpoint pens has created a new collection to aid conservation efforts.

Cy Baker specialises in large canvases depicting landscapes and wildlife subjects.

He won the Wildlife Artist of the Year award, run by conservation charity David Shepherd's Wildlife Foundations Wildlife, in 2022.

After winning the prestigious honour, Mr Baker travelled to Uganda to see the work of the charity in protecting the country's wildlife and combatting poaching.

The artist, from Netley in Hampshire, said using ballpoint pens is a "novelty" in the art world and the Bic biro is his preferred model.

"People are interested because of it. But it's just a tool I chose to use, like any other artist would.

"You don't have to sharpen it, you don't have to mix colours. You just draw with it. It varies the way you use it - you get soft tones using it on its edge," he added.

A typical canvas uses at least three pens and each one can take hundreds of hours to complete.

On his visit to Uganda he witnessed first hand the efforts to beat the poachers and collect traps used to ensnare wild animals.

"They are literally put their lives on the line to rescue and save these animals," he said.

"There is extraordinary work going on saving lives day after day."

The photos he took on his trip are being used as inspiration for his latest collection of ballpoint pen-drawn pieces.

Mr Baker's work is due to go on display at the Mall Galleries in London in September, with half of the sale revenue going to support the conservation charity.

"To save wildlife around the world, its a bit of an honour really to be able to try and help," he said.

