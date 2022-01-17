China's birth rate drops to record low in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Children play at a playground inside a shopping complex in Shanghai
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China's birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, data showed on Monday, extending a downward trend that led Beijing last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.

China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit to try to avoid the economic risks from a rapidly aging population, but the high cost of urban living has deterred couples from having more children.

The 2021 rate of 7.52 births per 1,000 people was the lowest since 1949, when the National Statistics Bureau began collating the data, adding further pressure on officials to encourage more births.

The natural growth rate of China's population, which excludes migration, was only 0.034% for 2021, the lowest since 1960, according to the data.

"The demographic challenge is well known but the speed of population aging is clearly faster than expected," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset management.

"This suggests China's total population may have reached its peak in 2021. It also indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," Zhang said.

In addition to allowing couples to have three children, China has been adopting policies aimed at reducing the financial burden of raising children, including banning for-profit after-school tuition, a massive industry, last year.

China's working-age population is already declining, which will add pressure on the country's ability to pay and care for an increasingly elderly country.

There were 10.62 million births in 2021, the data showed, compared with 12 million in 2020.

Huang Wenzheng, a demography expert with the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization, said birth numbers are likely to fluctuate in the 10 million range before declining further in the absence of more policy changes.

"But policies will provide greater support for the birth rate in the longer run," Huang said.

"Career advancements could be tied to whether you have children or not; economic incentives; or even direct cash payouts by society to meet the cost of raising a family."

The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese cities on high COVID-19 alert as Lunar New Year travel season starts; Omicron spreads

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Several Chinese cities went on high COVID-19 alert as the Lunar New Year holiday travel season started on Monday, requiring travellers to report their trips days before their arrival, as the Omicron variant reached more areas including Beijing. Authorities have warned the highly contagious Omicron adds to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission as hundreds of millions of people travel around China for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1. Cities such as Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south said on Sunday travellers need to report to communities, employers or hotels their trips three days ahead of arrival.

  • China's economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the October-December quarter hit a one-and-a-half-year low, government data showed shortly after the central bank moved to prop up the economy with a cut to a key lending rate for the first time since early 2020. The world's second-largest economy is struggling with a rapidly cooling property sector, as well as sporadic small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks that could deal a blow to its factories and supply chains.

  • Beijing is just 2 weeks out from the Winter Olympics, but it's intensifying COVID-19 restrictions after detecting 1 Omicron case

    While the Chinese capital hasn't gone into full lockdown mode, all inbound travelers will be required to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival.

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Shoul

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

    China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics.The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.China already mandates that all travelers entering the capital city are tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of...

  • Charting the Global Economy: Inflation’s Grip Tightens Further

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronU.S. inflation is at an almost four-decade high, price expectations ar

  • Coronavirus: North Korean train makes first reported crossing into China since border lockdown

    Chinese brokers said they expect the resumption of regular trade with North Korea as soon as Monday, after a North Korean train pulled into a Chinese border town on Sunday in the first such crossing since anti-coronavirus border lockdowns began in 2020. "My business partner in North Korea told me on Friday that the land border will reopen to cargo freight on January 17," a Chinese commodities trader in the border town of Dandong told Reuters. "By Saturday the whole import-export community here h

  • Lucid's 2030 EV Production Goals Bring It to Half Where Tesla Stands Now

    The electric vehicle company has a production plan that shows just how speculative its nearly $70 billion valuation is.

  • China cuts interest rates as economic growth slows

    Compared to a year earlier, the economy grew 4% in the last three months of 2021, official figures show.

  • The Queen may never meet Lilibet as Prince Harry refuses to return to UK amid security row

    The Queen may never meet her great granddaughter Lilibet or see her great grandson Archie again, after the Duke of Sussex announced he will not bring his family to Britain unless he receives police protection.

  • Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now - and perhaps forever

    Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now -- and perhaps indefinitely.

  • Birju Maharaj, legend of India's kathak dance form, dies

    Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, died Monday. Maharaj was suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis and likely died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told the Press Trust of India news agency. Known as Maharaj-ji by his many fans, he was considered an icon of the kathak form of Indian classical dance and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award.

  • North Korea fires 2 more missiles into sea; fourth weapons test this month

    North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures.

  • Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga

    An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, crews are struggling to contact the hard-hit Pacific nation and assess the extent of damage as relatives anxiously wait for news. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from

  • Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries.

  • Colombo Port City: A new Dubai or a Chinese enclave?

    China is helping Sri Lanka build a new city to rival global offshore centres. Who will it benefit?

  • Final valuation of Prince's estate pegged at $156.4 million

    The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Internal Revenue Service and the estate’s administrator, Comerica Bank & Trust, agreed to value Prince's estate $156.4 million, a figure that the artist's heirs have also accepted. The Internal Revenue Service in 2020 had valued the estate at $163.2 million.

  • End of the ‘great resignation’ threatens to wipe out rising wages

    Wage growth is likely to slow this year as the cost of living crisis puts more people off changing jobs, an economist has warned.

  • The gamification of banking: how Hong Kong virtual lender ZA Bank uses mobile games to attract and maintain customers

    Covid restrictions are preventing Annelise Murray, a 22-year-old English teacher in Hong Kong, from taking trips with her friends to Macau's casinos. But she still recently managed to win big on a slot machine, walking away with HK$4,700 (US$600) - enough to cover the cost of a staycation she had just paid for at a 5-star hotel with her boyfriend, and leave her with HK$2,350 of spending money. She is not a member of an underground gambling ring. Rather, the machine in question was a virtual one