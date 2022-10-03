Birthday party fight leads to stabbing that leaves 5 injured, North Carolina cops say

A fight broke out at a birthday party, leading to a stabbing that injured multiple people in North Carolina, officials said.

Five people were hurt in the stabbing, including three left in serious condition on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, a man identified as 21-year-old Cortlan Damaryce Clark is facing several charges. Deputies in a news release didn’t list attorney information for him.

Officials were called at about 12:45 a.m. to a reported a stabbing on Old Wagon Trail in Dobson. At the scene roughly 45 miles northwest of Winston-Salem, deputies said they found people with stab wounds to the chest, neck and other parts of their upper bodies.

“Two (2) victims left prior to the arrival of the deputies, and they had similar injuries,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

All five people hurt in the stabbing went to nearby hospitals for treatment. Those injured included three men and two women, ages 19 to 25, according to deputies.

“This was an isolated incident, which started with a physical altercation between Mr. Clark and several of the victims at a birthday party,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Clark was arrested and charged with five “counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill,” officials said. Clark, who lives in Boomer in Wilkes County, was given a $125,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Nov. 9.

An investigation was ongoing as of Oct. 2, according to deputies.

