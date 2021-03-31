Birthday party goes awry when man’s nose bitten off during bar fight, Idaho cops say

Brooke Wolford
·1 min read

A birthday party took a violent turn when one of the guests had part of his nose bitten off in a bar fight in Idaho.

Two men at the party got into a fight inside the Odyssey Bar early Sunday morning, according to the Pocatello Police Department’s incident report.

The fight continued outside and ended when one of the men bit the “fleshy part” off the nose of the other man, a police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

According to the report:

Officers responded to the incident around 1 a.m., and dispatch announced one man “had possibly been bitten on the face and had part of his nose bitten off.”

One witness told officers that Brandon Dalley, 38, of Pocatello, had struck one of the other party guests inside the bar before the two continued the brawl outside.

Surveillance video showed that Dalley tackled the other man, who police identified as Dereck Otero, 40, of Pocatello, and continuously punched him in the face while Otero was flat on the ground.

Dalley got on top of Otero and continued hitting him but then Otero “wrapped one of his arms around [Dalley] and pulled him down toward his face.”

Otero, who was detained by police, told an officer that he bit Dalley in self-defense.

People ran out of the bar and pulled the two off each other before Dalley “started to point to his nose, which the video showed was bleeding heavily.”

Dalley lost “a piece of his nose that was approximately the size of a thumbnail,” the report said. He will need surgery to repair it.

While neither was booked into jail, Dalley was cited with disturbing the peace and Otero was cited with disorderly conduct.

