Birthday party guest starts bar brawl, stabs off-duty cop trying to stop it, police say

A private birthday party at an Oklahoma bar turned violent when one guest started an early morning brawl, police said.

The Jan. 28 incident at the GOAT Kitchen and Bar in Tulsa started around 1:40 a.m. when Savannah Talley poured a drink on another woman and assaulted her with a bottle, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department.

Talley then started stabbing people with a knife, including an off-duty police officer working security for the event who tried to break up the brawl, the post said.

“The (officer) was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” police said.

Witnesses also reported a woman was stabbed twice in the shoulder and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to police.

Two additional victims were at a hospital for their injuries, but they have not been cooperative with a police investigation, authorities said.

The GOAT management team said they are frustrated by a lack of police presence in the area and as a result, the bar started retaining off-duty police officers and security to ensure the safety of their guests, according to a statement provided to Tulsa’s KOTV.

“We’ve responded at least 15 times over the last year for fights, disturbances with weapons, for robberies, for all sorts of different things at that specific location,” Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told the station. “We do patrol quite a bit.”

Talley was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

She was released on bond on Jan. 28, according to Tulsa County records.

Loose tire flies through van window and exits through back door, Oklahoma photos show

Husband charged with murder after missing newlywed wife found dead in SUV, OK cops say

Missing newlywed woman found dead under pile of clothes in her SUV, Oklahoma cops say