Birthday party shooting in Dade City park leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at a Dade City birthday party on Saturday.

The Dade City Police Department and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday at Watson Park, 14536 19th St. Police received reports of shots fired in a crowd gathered for a birthday party, a news release from Dade City police said.

One adult was fatally shot, police said. Two other adults were injured and taken to local hospitals. Of the two injured, one person was treated and released, and the other remained at the hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the names of anyone injured in the shooting.

Dade City police do not know who started the altercation, the news release states, but said the people connected to the shooting “are involved in an on-going dispute that has been happening over the past few months.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dade City Police Department.