Birthday party shooting kills 15-year-old, Louisiana cops say. Now five minors arrested

Five more minors were arrested in connection with a December shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and two 14-year-olds injured in Louisiana, police say.

The Bogalusa Police Department announced on Jan. 27 that it had arrested a minor in connection with the shooting and shared that the male juvenile was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Police announced on Feb. 7 that they had arrested five more minors in connection with the shooting, but their ages and charges were not released.

Maj. Troy Tervalon told WVUE that the juveniles were arrested that morning at Bogalusa High School.

On Dec. 9, police were called to a birthday party in Bogalusa for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground, police said in a news release.

Police said they found a second victim with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Both teens were transported to a hospital.

When police tried to secure the area, they were told that a third teen had also been shot and was taken to a hospital in someone’s car, according to the release.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old later identified as Ronnie “King” Taylor by police, died from his injuries.

His parents told WVUE that their son was a football player and a member of the Bogalusa High School band.

The 15-year-old, called King Ronié by his family, was the youngest of eight children, but his parents remembered him as a leader in their family, WVUE reported.

“It’s crazy to think about him being gone,” Reginald Taylor, his father, said, according to the outlet. “I don’t know what it’s like waking up without him.”

A march was planned during the Jan. 7 mayoral inauguration parade, to call for justice for the teen.

Police said they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 985-732-6238.

“We hope these arrests bring a sense of peace to the family and friends of Mr. Taylor, along with the Bogalusa High School and the citizens of Bogalusa,” police said.

