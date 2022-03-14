Birthday party shooting leaves 2 dead, including 15-year-old, North Carolina cops say

A shooting at a late-night birthday party on March 13 left two people dead at a North Carolina residence, deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the house in Pembroke to find a 20-year-old woman dead, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release posted on Facebook.

A 15-year-old male was wounded and transported to a hospital in Chapel Hill where he died in the early morning of March 14, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release the identity of the 15-year-old.

The woman was identified as 20-year-old Randi D. Hunt of Rowland, according to the release. Hunt’s community shared their condolences on the sheriff’s Facebook page. Some of the community commented on the fact that Hunt was a mother.

“Two families grieving including an infant who is now without a mother simply because of ignorance. Stray bullets have no names, please do better Robeson County,” one person commented.

Deputies didn’t disclose any details or motive for the shooting in the Facebook release but did indicate that they have identified suspects in the case.

“We have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The fact is, the truth will prevail in this case and suspects are known…Simply come forward with the truth.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. The shooting is still under investigation.

Pembroke is about 106 miles south of Raleigh.

