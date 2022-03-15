Birthday party shooting leaves two dead in North Carolina

A manhunt was underway on Tuesday for the suspect who shot and killed two people, including a teen boy, at a birthday party in North Carolina over the weekend.

The festivities were still underway on Sunday when gunfire erupted around 12:38 a.m. in Pembroke, located about 40 miles south of Fayetteville, officials said in a press release. When authorities arrived at the home, they found Randi Hunt, a 20-year-old from the Rowland area, who was fatally shot amid the violent chaos. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was also struck in gunfire. Police said he was airlifted Chapel Hill Hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries later Sunday morning.

While authorities have said the suspects are “known to them,” an arrest in the case has not been announced as of Tuesday morning. It is currently be investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

“As with a few previous shootings in this county, we have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth. Detectives have been out all night and are working the case as this release is prepared,” police said.

“The fact is, the truth will prevail in this case and suspects are known. DO NOT become involved in this case as an accessory before or after the fact. Simply come forward with the truth.”

Anyone with information about the case are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.