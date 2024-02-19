Birthday Shoutouts: Landon, Alexis, Camden, Lucas, Ava, Novalee, Liliona, Preston, Ella (Feb 16)
Forget about running for office — run (don't walk!) to these massive markdowns in honor of our founding fathers and the retailer's 25th birthday.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
Sending a message to the wrong person could lead to all sorts of trouble, ranging from mild embarrassment to real-life consequences. In iOS 16, Apple introduced a feature that lets iPhone, iPad and Mac owners unsend an iMessage within two minutes of sending it.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
Swift fans share emotional reactions across social media after hearing the speculation-fueled song live.
Walmart is expected to see low-single-digit sales growth as the cost of food and goods moderate.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
The singer-actress has a new album, musical movie and documentary all out this month. "I wanted to do something that had never been done before," she says.
The game show host always encouraged his audience to “take the physical challenge.” He's taking an emotional one with "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers."
The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.
If you’re a business owner, don’t overlook some of these easy small business tax deductions that could help improve your bottom line.
The 14-episode series follows Emma and Dexter over the course of 20 years as they come of age and navigate adulthood, as their relationship toggles between friends and something more.
NYCB made it clear in a Tuesday filing that its new executive chairman Alessandro DiNello is now officially the boss, with the CEO reporting to him.
The more than 100% soar in Arm stock is the latest sign that investors can't get enough of the AI trade even if the future benefits can't fully be quantified.
In the proposal, the Pac-12 is asking the CFP to guarantee the league revenue distribution amounts and voting privileges.
A 1990 Toyota Tercel EZ 3-door hatchback, the cheapest new Toyota of its day, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.