Birthday wishes from Rudy Giuliani? That will cost you

Jan Wolfe
2 min read
By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - For $199, Rudy Giuliani will tell you a story or wish you a happy birthday.

The longtime Donald Trump adviser, facing mounting legal bills and a criminal investigation, announced on Tuesday that he had signed up for Cameo, a website that lets celebrities sell video greetings to fans.

"Hi, it's Rudy Giuliani, and I'm on Cameo," Giuliani says in a welcome video posted to his page. "If there's an issue of concern you would like to discuss, or a story you would like to hear or share with me, or a greeting that I could bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged, and we can talk through the magic of Cameo."

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Giuliani's lawyer Bob Costello declined to comment.

In June, Rudy's allies created a "Freedom Fund" for public donations to help the Republican former Manhattan U.S. Attorney with his legal woes.

Giuliani's business dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while he was working as Trump's lawyer are the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Federal agents searched his home and office in April, seizing phones and computers.

Giuliani has denied claims of wrongdoing, and his lawyers have suggested the investigation is politically motivated.

Giuliani also faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, the equipment maker he falsely asserted stole the 2020 presidential election from Trump by flipping votes. He has argued his statements were free speech protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

A New York court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in June, finding that he had made "demonstrably false and misleading" statements against the integrity of the election.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang)

