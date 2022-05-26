Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Bessie Graham and Cortez Moore, Venice, a girl, April 27
Katherine and Matt Wilke, Belleville, a boy, April 27
Corteonna Cash, O’Fallon, a boy, April 27
Jessica and Kevin Anders, O’Fallon, a girl, April 27
Jerri Ray and Loren Vaught, Okawville, a girl, April 28
Jerrae Sims, Cahokia Heights, a girl, April 28
Ketozi Williams and Monterrion McKinney, Belleville, a boy, April 29
Nicole Toms and Christopher Langdon, O’Fallon, a boy, April 30
Destiny and Dakota Jones, Cahokia Heights, a girl, May 1
Breanna and Victor Alvarez, Belleville, a boy, May 2
Cherlyn and Courtney Cox, Belleville, a boy, May 2
Chantelle and Richard Ratcliff, O’Fallon, a boy, May 2
Katelyn and Derrick Stumpf, Freeburg, a boy, May 2
Lindsay and La’Twrence Brown, O’Fallon, a girl, May 2
Megan and Charles Mattox, O’Fallon, a boy, May 3
Chelsea and Ryan Doyle, Belleville, a girl, May 3
Jennifer and Nathan Smith, O’Fallon, a boy, May 3
Stephanie and Samuel Collings, Belleville, a girl, May 3
Carrie and Cathy Roberson, Mascoutah, a girl, May 4
Kimberly and Christopher Cornell, O’Fallon, a boy, May 4
Amanda and Ryan Mullins, Shiloh, a boy, May 4
Serena and Anthony Mobley, Carlyle, a boy, May 4
Haylee and John Bowers, Addieville, a boy, May 4
Casey and Patrick Thole, Aviston, a boy, May 4
Ashley and Taylor Featherston, Salem, a girl, May 5
Alyssa Kelly and Dale Wilke, Belleville, a girl, May 5
Alexa Russell, Belleville, a boy, May 6
Kirsten Kinsley and Kenneth Jordan, Lenzburg, a girl, May 9
Sadae Thompson and Dominique Austin, Cahokia Heights, a girl, May 9
MacKenzie Jowett and Brandon Dudley, East Alton, a girl, May 12
Keveona Johnson and Keelan Moore Jr., Freeburg, a girl, May 12
Kelsey Mason and Thomas Gabriel, Waterloo, a boy, May 12
Sharae Howard and Odell Staten, Belleville, a boy and a girl, May 12
Heather and Patrick Wilson, Belleville, a boy, May 13
Brenna Steenson and Sean Gibson, Red Bud, a girl, May 13
Alexia Davis and Oscar Perez, Dupo, a boy, May 13
Brittany and Carson Mack, Mascoutah, a girl, May 14
Ashley and Riley Luberda, Freeburg, a boy, May 14
Jenna Allen and Ashon Briscoe, New Athens, a girl, May 16
Emily and Agustin Bramwell, Belleville, a girl, May 16
Amanda and James Petroski, Granite City, a boy, May 17
Amanda and Kyle Montgomery, O’Fallon, a boy, May 19
Lauren and Brett Kolweier, Okawville, a girl, May 19
Leondra Gillespie and Cedric Ellis, East St. Louis, a boy, May 20
Sarah Taylor and Brennan Bujnak, Belleville, a girl, May 20
Ginni and Paul Bernard, Mascoutah, a boy, May 20
Kendall Eveland-McGrail and Robert Watson, Lebanon, a boy, May 20
Mariam Calderon, Caseyville, a girl, May 21
Kassidi Dansberry, Belleville, a girl, May 22
Brittany and Ronny Geissert, Belleville, a girl, May 22
Maria Van and William Rose VI, Cahokia Heights, a boy and a girl, May 23
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Mackenzie Van Horn and Tyrone Smith III, Belleville, a boy, April 19
Mariah Wimes and Glenn Hodges, O’Fallon, a girl, April 20
Marina and Grant Hayhurst, New Athens, a girl, April 21
Candra Holliday and Justin Brummund, Granite City, a girl, April 21
Chalesse Walker, Madison, a boy, April 23
Casey and Brandon Hobson, East St. Louis, a girl, April 25
Makeda Hill and Tre’mon Crawford, Shiloh, a girl, April 30
Allison and Christopher Weisgarber, Shiloh, a girl, May 2
Laura and Jeffrey Hemmer, Fairview Heights, a girl, May 9
Melanie Rockett, O’Fallon, a girl, May 13
Kayla and Dayton Loyola, O’Fallon, a girl, May 14
Juanita and Phillip Abney, Coulterville, a girl, May 14
Amanda and Keifer Thomas, Collinsville, a boy, May 17
Sophia Babinsky and Ryan Oliver, Red Bud, a girl, May 17
Tranisha Johnson and Trevian Danley, Belleville, a girl, May 17
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese
Megan Loy, Centralia, a boy, April 2
Kelsey and Kyle Eversgerd, a girl, Breese, April 4
Jennifer and Justin Johnson, Centralia, a boy, April 6
Jessica and Jordan Foos, Centralia, a boy, April 7
Ema Kelly, Carlyle, a girl, April 9
Emily Peper, Greenville, a boy, April 10
Katelyn and Cody Kircher, Greenville, a boy, April 13
Katelyn and Ethan Bazzell, Granite City, a boy, April 13
Mandy (Blankenship) and Corey Meyer, Greenville, a girl, April 14
Kallye and Trevor Gathe, Vandalia, a boy, April 14
Ashley and Chris Baumann, Highland, a girl, April 14
Abagail and William Sussenbach, Greenville, a boy, April 19
Clarissa and Tyler Wilkinson, Carlyle, twin boys, April 19
Tori Smith, Salem, a girl, April 19
Rachel and Craig Dalman, Nashville, a girl, April 20
Kimberly and Adam Allen, Alhambra, a boy, April 22
Janine and Michael Hubert, Albers, a girl, April 24
Makenzie Reeder, Brownstown, a boy, April 25
Megan Wilborn, Collinsville, a boy, April 26
Roseanna and Sean McDonald, Ramsey, a girl, April 27
Peyton Gregory, Carlyle, a girl, April 30