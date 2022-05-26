Births

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Bessie Graham and Cortez Moore, Venice, a girl, April 27

Katherine and Matt Wilke, Belleville, a boy, April 27

Corteonna Cash, O’Fallon, a boy, April 27

Jessica and Kevin Anders, O’Fallon, a girl, April 27

Jerri Ray and Loren Vaught, Okawville, a girl, April 28

Jerrae Sims, Cahokia Heights, a girl, April 28

Ketozi Williams and Monterrion McKinney, Belleville, a boy, April 29

Nicole Toms and Christopher Langdon, O’Fallon, a boy, April 30

Destiny and Dakota Jones, Cahokia Heights, a girl, May 1

Breanna and Victor Alvarez, Belleville, a boy, May 2

Cherlyn and Courtney Cox, Belleville, a boy, May 2

Chantelle and Richard Ratcliff, O’Fallon, a boy, May 2

Katelyn and Derrick Stumpf, Freeburg, a boy, May 2

Lindsay and La’Twrence Brown, O’Fallon, a girl, May 2

Megan and Charles Mattox, O’Fallon, a boy, May 3

Chelsea and Ryan Doyle, Belleville, a girl, May 3

Jennifer and Nathan Smith, O’Fallon, a boy, May 3

Stephanie and Samuel Collings, Belleville, a girl, May 3

Carrie and Cathy Roberson, Mascoutah, a girl, May 4

Kimberly and Christopher Cornell, O’Fallon, a boy, May 4

Amanda and Ryan Mullins, Shiloh, a boy, May 4

Serena and Anthony Mobley, Carlyle, a boy, May 4

Haylee and John Bowers, Addieville, a boy, May 4

Casey and Patrick Thole, Aviston, a boy, May 4

Ashley and Taylor Featherston, Salem, a girl, May 5

Alyssa Kelly and Dale Wilke, Belleville, a girl, May 5

Alexa Russell, Belleville, a boy, May 6

Kirsten Kinsley and Kenneth Jordan, Lenzburg, a girl, May 9

Sadae Thompson and Dominique Austin, Cahokia Heights, a girl, May 9

MacKenzie Jowett and Brandon Dudley, East Alton, a girl, May 12

Keveona Johnson and Keelan Moore Jr., Freeburg, a girl, May 12

Kelsey Mason and Thomas Gabriel, Waterloo, a boy, May 12

Sharae Howard and Odell Staten, Belleville, a boy and a girl, May 12

Heather and Patrick Wilson, Belleville, a boy, May 13

Brenna Steenson and Sean Gibson, Red Bud, a girl, May 13

Alexia Davis and Oscar Perez, Dupo, a boy, May 13

Brittany and Carson Mack, Mascoutah, a girl, May 14

Ashley and Riley Luberda, Freeburg, a boy, May 14

Jenna Allen and Ashon Briscoe, New Athens, a girl, May 16

Emily and Agustin Bramwell, Belleville, a girl, May 16

Amanda and James Petroski, Granite City, a boy, May 17

Amanda and Kyle Montgomery, O’Fallon, a boy, May 19

Lauren and Brett Kolweier, Okawville, a girl, May 19

Leondra Gillespie and Cedric Ellis, East St. Louis, a boy, May 20

Sarah Taylor and Brennan Bujnak, Belleville, a girl, May 20

Ginni and Paul Bernard, Mascoutah, a boy, May 20

Kendall Eveland-McGrail and Robert Watson, Lebanon, a boy, May 20

Mariam Calderon, Caseyville, a girl, May 21

Kassidi Dansberry, Belleville, a girl, May 22

Brittany and Ronny Geissert, Belleville, a girl, May 22

Maria Van and William Rose VI, Cahokia Heights, a boy and a girl, May 23

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Mackenzie Van Horn and Tyrone Smith III, Belleville, a boy, April 19

Mariah Wimes and Glenn Hodges, O’Fallon, a girl, April 20

Marina and Grant Hayhurst, New Athens, a girl, April 21

Candra Holliday and Justin Brummund, Granite City, a girl, April 21

Chalesse Walker, Madison, a boy, April 23

Casey and Brandon Hobson, East St. Louis, a girl, April 25

Makeda Hill and Tre’mon Crawford, Shiloh, a girl, April 30

Allison and Christopher Weisgarber, Shiloh, a girl, May 2

Laura and Jeffrey Hemmer, Fairview Heights, a girl, May 9

Melanie Rockett, O’Fallon, a girl, May 13

Kayla and Dayton Loyola, O’Fallon, a girl, May 14

Juanita and Phillip Abney, Coulterville, a girl, May 14

Amanda and Keifer Thomas, Collinsville, a boy, May 17

Sophia Babinsky and Ryan Oliver, Red Bud, a girl, May 17

Tranisha Johnson and Trevian Danley, Belleville, a girl, May 17

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese

Megan Loy, Centralia, a boy, April 2

Kelsey and Kyle Eversgerd, a girl, Breese, April 4

Jennifer and Justin Johnson, Centralia, a boy, April 6

Jessica and Jordan Foos, Centralia, a boy, April 7

Ema Kelly, Carlyle, a girl, April 9

Emily Peper, Greenville, a boy, April 10

Katelyn and Cody Kircher, Greenville, a boy, April 13

Katelyn and Ethan Bazzell, Granite City, a boy, April 13

Mandy (Blankenship) and Corey Meyer, Greenville, a girl, April 14

Kallye and Trevor Gathe, Vandalia, a boy, April 14

Ashley and Chris Baumann, Highland, a girl, April 14

Abagail and William Sussenbach, Greenville, a boy, April 19

Clarissa and Tyler Wilkinson, Carlyle, twin boys, April 19

Tori Smith, Salem, a girl, April 19

Rachel and Craig Dalman, Nashville, a girl, April 20

Kimberly and Adam Allen, Alhambra, a boy, April 22

Janine and Michael Hubert, Albers, a girl, April 24

Makenzie Reeder, Brownstown, a boy, April 25

Megan Wilborn, Collinsville, a boy, April 26

Roseanna and Sean McDonald, Ramsey, a girl, April 27

Peyton Gregory, Carlyle, a girl, April 30

