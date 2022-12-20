Good Morning America

The mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested on Saturday for allegedly failing to report her disappearance as the search for the girl intensifies. The 11-year-old was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina, about three weeks before her school was notified on Dec. 15 that she was missing, according to law enforcement officials. "The parents of the juvenile reported the juvenile missing to the Bailey Middle School SRO where the juvenile attends school," the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement on Friday.