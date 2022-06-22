Births

·5 min read

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Trisha and Bryce Karban, Waterloo, a girl, May 24

Mallory Buescher and Roy Schmitt, Trenton, a girl, May 24

Emele and Jacob Miller, Evansville, a girl, May 25

Katie and Darell Chamberlain, Millstadt, a boy, May 25

Emily Kessler and Eric Miller, Waterloo, a girl, May 25

Elisa and Cody Courter, O’Fallon, a boy, May 26

Jahniyah and Torrence Morris, O’Fallon, a boy, May 26

Alyssa and Brandon Schembra, Belleville, a boy, May 27

Sarah and Zachary Hopkins, Belleville, a boy, May 27

Emily Veach, Collinsville, a girl, May 28

Heater and Michael Adamson, Freeburg, a boy, May 28

Nicole and Craig Obernuefemann, Troy, a boy, May 29

Amanda and Tyler Behrmann, Albers, a girl, May 30

Taylor Mosley and Derek Burton, Belleville, a girl, May 30

Zamira Campbell, East St. Louis, a boy, May 31

Lisa and Adam Guebert, Red Bud, a boy, May 31

Sydney Kwiatkowski and Joshua Aubuchon, Belleville, a girl, May 31

Monika and Jatin Desai, Sparta, a boy, June 1

Kristin Buckley and Deante’ Hand Sr., Centreville, a boy, June 1

Shyla and Carl Grimmett III, Belleville, a girl, June 1

Raneda Smith and Bernard Fowler, East St. Louis, a boy, June 1

Darshae Bennett and Xavian DeShaun Smith, Belleville, a boy, June 2

Samantha Johnson and Joseph Young, Mount Vernon, a girl, June 2

Valerie and Alan Mitchell, Scott AFB, a boy, June 2

Haley and Colin Forhan, New Baden, a boy, June 2

Maranda Tedrick and Adam Ahart, O’Fallon, a girl, June 2

Michelle and Jason Pierce, New Athens, a girl, June 3

Jenna and Derek Trower, Vandalia, a girl, June 3

Shelby Miller and Garet Wysong, Sparta, a girl, June 4

Hayle Bertram and Preston Johnston, Centralia, a boy, June 5

Pourche McCallum and Jerrell Campbell, O’Fallon, a girl, June 5

Amanda Schott and Derek Bailey, Red Bud, a boy, June 6

Cheyenne Fair and Alfred Powell II, O’Fallon, a boy, June 6

Madison and Mackenzie Stone, O’Fallon, a girl, June 6

Shari and Pete Kessler, Mascoutah, a girl, June 6

Doriann Edwards and Perry Lancaster Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, June 7

Heather Emery and Zachary Kreke, Keyesport, a girl, June 7

Ashlee Hood and DeAndre Davis Sr., Belleville, a girl, June 7

Cierra McLin and Marc Anthony Franks Sr., Fairview Heights, a girl, June 8

Alyssa and Luke Wilke, Aviston, a boy, June 8

Amber and Todd Korves, Belleville, a girl, June 8

Catrinia Klein and Tucker Gerdes, Scott AFB, a boy, June 8

Ajaisha Madison and Deavis Johnson III, O’Fallon, a girl, June 8

Staci and Jamon Williams, Cahokia Heights, a girl, June 9

Margo and Max Foster, O’Fallon, a girl, June 10

Kayla Council, Belleville, a boy, June 10

Judy and Robert Brown, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, June 11

Kayla and Jacob Tate, Carlyle, a boy, June 11

Meredith and Kolin Roderick, Effingham, a girl, June 12

Brittini and Percival Parker-Williams, Belleville, a girl, June 12

Anna Gunter and Ricky Robert, Belleville, a girl, June 13

Brittani Diggs, Belleville, a boy, June 14

Marissa Welborn and Jacob Diekemper, Troy, a boy, June 14

Reina Huergo and Dustin Feazel, Fairmont City, a boy, June 14

Amadia Sims and Darian Carter Sr., O’Fallon, a girl, June 14

Lori and Zach Lebeling, Swansea, a girl, June 14

Nyreona Williams, Belleville, a boy, June 15

Xuting Zhang and Jeremy Karfs, Belleville, a boy, June 16

Alyssa and Nick Nieroda, Millstadt, a girl, June 16

Natasha Siddle-Kraft and Chris Kraft, Lebanon, a boy, June 17

Ashley Lautner and Zachary Weinman, Belleville, a girl, June 17

Kelsey Barnes, Belleville, a boy, June 17

Marissa and Cody Womble, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 18

Lamia Bush and Tyjah Holloway, Shiloh, a boy, June 20

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Rachel and Ryan Phillips, Swansea, a girl, May 18

Eden and Russell Crothers, Edwarsdville, a girl, May 19

Tierra Holmes and Joshuar Martin, Granite City, a girl, May 22

Yonnie Hicks and Justine McFalls, O‘Fallon, a boy, May 22

Alex and Brendan Boyle, O’Fallon, a boy, May 23

Tahila Masters and Aarch Adams, Swansea, a boy, May 23

Kaitlyn and William Duvall V, Scott AFB, a boy, May 25

Hidaya Kadir and Mohammad Awwad, Belleville, a girl, May 25

Tonicia Harold and Anthony Smith Jr., Collinsville, a girl, May 30

Tara Miller and Timothy Laub, Red Bud, a girl, May 31

Michelle Watson, Belleville, a boy, May 31

Bianca Evans and Clinton Williams, O’Fallon, a boy, June 1

Mariah Heckman and Daniel Wrestler, Belleville, a boy, June 2

Bryanna Walker and Lemario Harrell, East St. Louis, a boy, June 2

Elisabeth Hesse and Austin Tatum, Baldwin, a boy, June 2

Callie and Pzerce Dardel Mendones, Scott AFB, a boy, June 3

Rachel Levin and Robert Hunter, Granite City, a girl, June 3

Danielle Carrell and Michael Carroll, Chester, a boy, June 4

Madison and Brody Whitehead, Belleville, a girl, June 5

Anna Heidelberg and Joseph Smith, Belleville, a girl, June 5

Tami Gettys and Hunter Wilson, Okawville, a boy, June 6

Jeanie and Curtis Sarine, Belleville, a boy, June 6

Tatiana and Matthew Hayden, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 7

Amber and Thomas Davis, Okawville, a girl, June 7

Angela and Adam Davis, O’Fallon, a boy, June 10

Kourtney Gimber and Richard Lange, Venedy, a girl, June 11

Teraneey Spearman and Tra’Juan Boyd, Belleville, a girl, June 12

Victoria and Haydon Baue, Red Bud, a boy, June 12

Brianna Hicks, East St. Louis, a boy, June 14

Ana Andres-Juan and Juan Lorenzo Tomos, Caseyville, a boy, June14

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories