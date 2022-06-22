Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Trisha and Bryce Karban, Waterloo, a girl, May 24
Mallory Buescher and Roy Schmitt, Trenton, a girl, May 24
Emele and Jacob Miller, Evansville, a girl, May 25
Katie and Darell Chamberlain, Millstadt, a boy, May 25
Emily Kessler and Eric Miller, Waterloo, a girl, May 25
Elisa and Cody Courter, O’Fallon, a boy, May 26
Jahniyah and Torrence Morris, O’Fallon, a boy, May 26
Alyssa and Brandon Schembra, Belleville, a boy, May 27
Sarah and Zachary Hopkins, Belleville, a boy, May 27
Emily Veach, Collinsville, a girl, May 28
Heater and Michael Adamson, Freeburg, a boy, May 28
Nicole and Craig Obernuefemann, Troy, a boy, May 29
Amanda and Tyler Behrmann, Albers, a girl, May 30
Taylor Mosley and Derek Burton, Belleville, a girl, May 30
Zamira Campbell, East St. Louis, a boy, May 31
Lisa and Adam Guebert, Red Bud, a boy, May 31
Sydney Kwiatkowski and Joshua Aubuchon, Belleville, a girl, May 31
Monika and Jatin Desai, Sparta, a boy, June 1
Kristin Buckley and Deante’ Hand Sr., Centreville, a boy, June 1
Shyla and Carl Grimmett III, Belleville, a girl, June 1
Raneda Smith and Bernard Fowler, East St. Louis, a boy, June 1
Darshae Bennett and Xavian DeShaun Smith, Belleville, a boy, June 2
Samantha Johnson and Joseph Young, Mount Vernon, a girl, June 2
Valerie and Alan Mitchell, Scott AFB, a boy, June 2
Haley and Colin Forhan, New Baden, a boy, June 2
Maranda Tedrick and Adam Ahart, O’Fallon, a girl, June 2
Michelle and Jason Pierce, New Athens, a girl, June 3
Jenna and Derek Trower, Vandalia, a girl, June 3
Shelby Miller and Garet Wysong, Sparta, a girl, June 4
Hayle Bertram and Preston Johnston, Centralia, a boy, June 5
Pourche McCallum and Jerrell Campbell, O’Fallon, a girl, June 5
Amanda Schott and Derek Bailey, Red Bud, a boy, June 6
Cheyenne Fair and Alfred Powell II, O’Fallon, a boy, June 6
Madison and Mackenzie Stone, O’Fallon, a girl, June 6
Shari and Pete Kessler, Mascoutah, a girl, June 6
Doriann Edwards and Perry Lancaster Sr., East St. Louis, a girl, June 7
Heather Emery and Zachary Kreke, Keyesport, a girl, June 7
Ashlee Hood and DeAndre Davis Sr., Belleville, a girl, June 7
Cierra McLin and Marc Anthony Franks Sr., Fairview Heights, a girl, June 8
Alyssa and Luke Wilke, Aviston, a boy, June 8
Amber and Todd Korves, Belleville, a girl, June 8
Catrinia Klein and Tucker Gerdes, Scott AFB, a boy, June 8
Ajaisha Madison and Deavis Johnson III, O’Fallon, a girl, June 8
Staci and Jamon Williams, Cahokia Heights, a girl, June 9
Margo and Max Foster, O’Fallon, a girl, June 10
Kayla Council, Belleville, a boy, June 10
Judy and Robert Brown, St. Louis, Missouri, a girl, June 11
Kayla and Jacob Tate, Carlyle, a boy, June 11
Meredith and Kolin Roderick, Effingham, a girl, June 12
Brittini and Percival Parker-Williams, Belleville, a girl, June 12
Anna Gunter and Ricky Robert, Belleville, a girl, June 13
Brittani Diggs, Belleville, a boy, June 14
Marissa Welborn and Jacob Diekemper, Troy, a boy, June 14
Reina Huergo and Dustin Feazel, Fairmont City, a boy, June 14
Amadia Sims and Darian Carter Sr., O’Fallon, a girl, June 14
Lori and Zach Lebeling, Swansea, a girl, June 14
Nyreona Williams, Belleville, a boy, June 15
Xuting Zhang and Jeremy Karfs, Belleville, a boy, June 16
Alyssa and Nick Nieroda, Millstadt, a girl, June 16
Natasha Siddle-Kraft and Chris Kraft, Lebanon, a boy, June 17
Ashley Lautner and Zachary Weinman, Belleville, a girl, June 17
Kelsey Barnes, Belleville, a boy, June 17
Marissa and Cody Womble, Fairview Heights, a girl, June 18
Lamia Bush and Tyjah Holloway, Shiloh, a boy, June 20
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Rachel and Ryan Phillips, Swansea, a girl, May 18
Eden and Russell Crothers, Edwarsdville, a girl, May 19
Tierra Holmes and Joshuar Martin, Granite City, a girl, May 22
Yonnie Hicks and Justine McFalls, O‘Fallon, a boy, May 22
Alex and Brendan Boyle, O’Fallon, a boy, May 23
Tahila Masters and Aarch Adams, Swansea, a boy, May 23
Kaitlyn and William Duvall V, Scott AFB, a boy, May 25
Hidaya Kadir and Mohammad Awwad, Belleville, a girl, May 25
Tonicia Harold and Anthony Smith Jr., Collinsville, a girl, May 30
Tara Miller and Timothy Laub, Red Bud, a girl, May 31
Michelle Watson, Belleville, a boy, May 31
Bianca Evans and Clinton Williams, O’Fallon, a boy, June 1
Mariah Heckman and Daniel Wrestler, Belleville, a boy, June 2
Bryanna Walker and Lemario Harrell, East St. Louis, a boy, June 2
Elisabeth Hesse and Austin Tatum, Baldwin, a boy, June 2
Callie and Pzerce Dardel Mendones, Scott AFB, a boy, June 3
Rachel Levin and Robert Hunter, Granite City, a girl, June 3
Danielle Carrell and Michael Carroll, Chester, a boy, June 4
Madison and Brody Whitehead, Belleville, a girl, June 5
Anna Heidelberg and Joseph Smith, Belleville, a girl, June 5
Tami Gettys and Hunter Wilson, Okawville, a boy, June 6
Jeanie and Curtis Sarine, Belleville, a boy, June 6
Tatiana and Matthew Hayden, Fairview Heights, a boy, June 7
Amber and Thomas Davis, Okawville, a girl, June 7
Angela and Adam Davis, O’Fallon, a boy, June 10
Kourtney Gimber and Richard Lange, Venedy, a girl, June 11
Teraneey Spearman and Tra’Juan Boyd, Belleville, a girl, June 12
Victoria and Haydon Baue, Red Bud, a boy, June 12
Brianna Hicks, East St. Louis, a boy, June 14
Ana Andres-Juan and Juan Lorenzo Tomos, Caseyville, a boy, June14