Births

·7 min read

Memorial Hospital Shiloh

Susan and John Lucas, O’Fallon, a boy, June 13

Kristin and Mike Meyer, Collinsville, a girl, June 21

Nichole and Richard Cummings, Mascoutah, a boy, June 22

Erykah Clark and Rodney Boyd Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, June 22

Lauren Anderson, Belleville, a boy, June 23

Ashley Boland and Dustin Martin, Smithton, a girl, June 23

Natalie and Clinton Allen, Scott AFB, a boy, June 24

Elizabeth Young and Nathan Hagene, Chester, a girl, June 24

Mykia Johnson, Venice, a girl, June 25

Hannah Brown and Isaiah Gonzalez, Dupo, a girl, June 28

Taylor Jacobsen and Brenden Schreder, New Baden, a boy, June 28

Katheryn and Deandra Lampkins, Belleville, a boy, June 29

Tempest Warren and Wesley Olinger, Belleville, a boy, June 30

Kristin and Derek Reynolds, Aviston, a boy, June 30

Lauren Hollis and Casey Karohne, Granite City, a boy, July 1

Jasonna and Devon Howard, Belleville, a girl, July 1

Caroline and Nathan Eschmann, Waterloo, a boy, July 1

Cecilia and Stephen Lodes, Belleville, a girl, July 2

Naomi Embrich and Russell Reich, Belleville, a boy, July 2

Christine and Benjamin Cole, East St. Louis, a girl, July 3

Sommer and Zachary Kalmer, Albers, a boy, July 3

Jillian and Blake Feldmann, Aviston, a boy, July 5

Tabitha Thompson and Tyrell Nesbitt, Sparta, a boy, July 5

Alexandria Rodriguez and Jose Luis Sanchez Carmona, New Baden, a girl, July 5

Danielle Ducksworth, East St. Louis, a girl, July 5

Angela and Travis Grinter, Collinsville, a girl, July 5

Sherece Bates and Tavis Hill, Madison, a girl, July 6

Shiriann Patrick, East St. Louis, a girl, July 6

Lisa and Dwayne Jackson Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, July 6

Daishaila Williams and Tyrone Burrage, Belleville, a girl, July 7

Megan Richter and Zachary Quirin, Trenton, a boy, July 7

Sharonda Covington, East St. Louis, a boy, July 7

Brittany and Aaron McCoy, O’Fallon, a boy, July 7

Alexis Weaver and William Cladwell, Cahokia Heights, a girl, July 8

Christa and Stephen Brock, Belleville, a boy and a girl, July 8

Emily and Alexander Williford, Swansea, a girl, July 8

Megan and Joseph Schobert, Belleville, a boy, July 8

Yasmine Thomas, Belleville, a boy, July 10

Jocelyn and Anthony Strauss, O’Fallon, a boy, July 11

Savannaha Wiley and Michael Romshek, Troy, a boy, July 11

Jamie Clemons and Charles Young, Belleville, a boy, July 13

Amanda Crase, Dupo, a boy, July 14

Jessica Brookens, Belleville, a boy, July 14

Ciara and Brett Hammonds, Scott AFB, a girl, July 15

Taylor and Austin Pavlak, Belleville, a girl, July 16

Ally Hodges and Dylan Bievenue, Evansville, a boy, July 17

Kymmandj Mitchell, Belleville, a boy, July 17

Alexandra and Nate Parker, O’Fallon, a boy, July 17

Meosha Watts and Demarco Harris, O’Fallon, a girl, July 17

Joseline and Nicholas Caldarera, Scott AFB, a boy, July 17

Ashley and John Desroches, Marissa, a girl, July 18

Cassandra and Taylor Stewart, O’Fallon, a girl, July 19

Breatta Walker and Randall Gater, Granite City, a boy, July 19

Destiny Johnson and Terrance Brown Jr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, July 19

Kelsey and Jesse Hill, Belleville, a girl, July 20

Hannah and Brian Back, Shiloh, a boy, July 20

Korey McManamy and Allex Ward, St. Louis, a girl, July 20

Kyesha Tell and Josh Tucker, Centreville, a boy, July 20

Abby Galvez and Montgomery Erhardt, Caseyville, a girl, July 20

Kirsten and Scott Votrain, O’Fallon, a girl, July 21

Money and Nicholas Berkley, Belleville, a boy, July 22

Jasmine Jones-Scales and DeAndre Scales, Belleville, a girl, July 22

Emmalee and Parrish Brito, Troy, a boy, July 22

Munirah Alqaryan and Muhammad Masters, Belleville, a girl, July 23

Jami Hoffman, East Carondelet, a boy, July 23

McKendra Whitehead and Isaah Robinson Sr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 23

Samantha Atkins and Devin Kelemetc, Belleville, a boy, July 23

Ellienay and Nathan Wyatt, Mascoutah, a boy, July 24

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

Darlene and Joshua Heuiser, St. Jacob, a boy and a girl, June 17

Chelsea Doolin, Tilden, a boy, June 18

Alissa and Cody Rosenberger, Belleville, a boy, June 18

Dominique Burnett and Kenneth Mays Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, June 19

Brianna and Tyler Rueter, Freeburg, a girl, June 20

Caitlyn Fenton and Dylan Eschmann, Ruma, a boy, June 20

Tanzania Chance, Belleville, a girl, June 18

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese

Candice and Jason Eldridge, Sandoval, a girl, May 2

Emily and Brandon Ratermann, Germantown, a girl, May 3

Sarah Boeser, Trenton, a girl, May 3

Taylor Rine, Vandalia, a girl, May 4

Brooke and Jacob Magary, Highland, a girl, May 4

Katelyn (Riley) and Ryan Hoyt, Lebanon, a boy, May 5

Macy and Blake Bircher, Highland, a girl, May 6

Elizabeth and Bryant Voss, Alhambra, a boy, May 6

Tara and Vernon Culley, Greenville, a girl, May 6

Elizabeth and Nathan Whipple, Highland, a girl, May 9

Taylor and Aaron Von Bokel, Aviston, a girl, May 10

Brianna Ripperda, Sorento, a girl, May 10

Samantha Kineke, Highland, a girl, May 12

Rosa Perez, New Baden, a boy, May 12

Stefanie and Jonathan Jennings, Ferrin, a boy, May 12

Hillary and Christopher Frost, Breese, a boy, May 14

Alexis Hormann, Highland, a girl, May 15

Kayli and Travis Albers, Carlyle, a boy, May 15

Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, a boy, May 19

Emma Auvil, Iuka, a girl, May 19

Erica and Brent Sheedy, Breese, a boy, May 20

Abigail Kennedy, Centralia, a girl, May 20

Brooke and Jared Tebbe, Breese, a boy, May 20

Courtney and Stephen Gully, Belleville, a boy, May 20

Jesse Kuepfer, Carlyle, a girl, May 23

Taylor and Cody Grapperhaus, St. Rose, a girl, May 23

Megan Schulte, Centralia, a boy, May 23

Miranda and Trevor Williams, Ashley, a boy, May 24

Alexis and Codi Heggemeier, New Athens, a girl, May 24

Alisha and Evan Finke, Nashville, a boy, May 25

Crystal and Shawn Foles, Highland, a boy, May 25

Rachel and David Cruthis, Greenville, a boy, May 26

Jade Scroggins, Hillsboro, a girl, May 27

Rebecca and Charles Simms, Ferrin, a girl, May 28

Arianna Newell, Granite City, a boy, May 30

Evonne and Kyle Jacob, Highland, a boy, June 1

Hannah Henshaw, Carlyle, a boy, June 1

Kati and Kent Schwierjohn, Albers, a girl, June 2

Stevie Neff, Carlyle, a boy, June 2

Lauren and Brad Essenpreis, Germantown, a girl, June 4

Katy (Kosydor) and John Knolhoff, Centralia, a boy, June 5

Kelsey and Dustin Eilers, Beckemeyer, a girl, June 6

Rebecca and Jeremy Resillez, Alhambra, a girl, June 6

Cheyenne Erlinger, Centralia, a boy, June 7

Taylor Roberts, Highland, a girl, June 7

Chynna and Chase Von Bokel, Highland, a boy, June 7

Sandra and William Davis, Breese, a girl, June 8

Kelly and Keith Albers, Albers, a boy, June 11

Lexi and Ryan Thiele, Ramsey, a boy, June 11

Ashley and Charles Thompson-Massie, Breese, a boy and a girl, June 13

Heather and Wyman Sheets, Germantown, a girl, June 16

Michelle and Thomas Rieke, Pocahontas, a girl, June 19

Brianna Slater, Xenia, a girl, June 20

Ashley and Tyler Warhoover, Carlyle, a boy, June 21

Lacey and Duane Hilmes, Breese, a girl, June 21

Tiffany and Nathan Graham, Aviston, a girl, June 22

Paige and Matt Galligos, Highland, a boy, June 22

Jessica and Shane Schoenemann, Bunker Hill, a boy, June 24

Britni and Bryan Hosick, Vandalia, a boy, June 24

Brooke and Chad Melcher, Breese, a boy, June 24

Sasha and Justin Eilers, Breese, a girl, June 25

Carly McIntyre, Carlyle, a boy, June 28

Jade Hamilton, Central City, a boy, June 29

Rachel and Jonathan Schulze, Highland, a boy, June 29

Cheyenne Campbell, Donnellson, a girl, June 30

Recommended Stories