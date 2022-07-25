Births
Memorial Hospital Shiloh
Susan and John Lucas, O’Fallon, a boy, June 13
Kristin and Mike Meyer, Collinsville, a girl, June 21
Nichole and Richard Cummings, Mascoutah, a boy, June 22
Erykah Clark and Rodney Boyd Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, June 22
Lauren Anderson, Belleville, a boy, June 23
Ashley Boland and Dustin Martin, Smithton, a girl, June 23
Natalie and Clinton Allen, Scott AFB, a boy, June 24
Elizabeth Young and Nathan Hagene, Chester, a girl, June 24
Mykia Johnson, Venice, a girl, June 25
Hannah Brown and Isaiah Gonzalez, Dupo, a girl, June 28
Taylor Jacobsen and Brenden Schreder, New Baden, a boy, June 28
Katheryn and Deandra Lampkins, Belleville, a boy, June 29
Tempest Warren and Wesley Olinger, Belleville, a boy, June 30
Kristin and Derek Reynolds, Aviston, a boy, June 30
Lauren Hollis and Casey Karohne, Granite City, a boy, July 1
Jasonna and Devon Howard, Belleville, a girl, July 1
Caroline and Nathan Eschmann, Waterloo, a boy, July 1
Cecilia and Stephen Lodes, Belleville, a girl, July 2
Naomi Embrich and Russell Reich, Belleville, a boy, July 2
Christine and Benjamin Cole, East St. Louis, a girl, July 3
Sommer and Zachary Kalmer, Albers, a boy, July 3
Jillian and Blake Feldmann, Aviston, a boy, July 5
Tabitha Thompson and Tyrell Nesbitt, Sparta, a boy, July 5
Alexandria Rodriguez and Jose Luis Sanchez Carmona, New Baden, a girl, July 5
Danielle Ducksworth, East St. Louis, a girl, July 5
Angela and Travis Grinter, Collinsville, a girl, July 5
Sherece Bates and Tavis Hill, Madison, a girl, July 6
Shiriann Patrick, East St. Louis, a girl, July 6
Lisa and Dwayne Jackson Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, July 6
Daishaila Williams and Tyrone Burrage, Belleville, a girl, July 7
Megan Richter and Zachary Quirin, Trenton, a boy, July 7
Sharonda Covington, East St. Louis, a boy, July 7
Brittany and Aaron McCoy, O’Fallon, a boy, July 7
Alexis Weaver and William Cladwell, Cahokia Heights, a girl, July 8
Christa and Stephen Brock, Belleville, a boy and a girl, July 8
Emily and Alexander Williford, Swansea, a girl, July 8
Megan and Joseph Schobert, Belleville, a boy, July 8
Yasmine Thomas, Belleville, a boy, July 10
Jocelyn and Anthony Strauss, O’Fallon, a boy, July 11
Savannaha Wiley and Michael Romshek, Troy, a boy, July 11
Jamie Clemons and Charles Young, Belleville, a boy, July 13
Amanda Crase, Dupo, a boy, July 14
Jessica Brookens, Belleville, a boy, July 14
Ciara and Brett Hammonds, Scott AFB, a girl, July 15
Taylor and Austin Pavlak, Belleville, a girl, July 16
Ally Hodges and Dylan Bievenue, Evansville, a boy, July 17
Kymmandj Mitchell, Belleville, a boy, July 17
Alexandra and Nate Parker, O’Fallon, a boy, July 17
Meosha Watts and Demarco Harris, O’Fallon, a girl, July 17
Joseline and Nicholas Caldarera, Scott AFB, a boy, July 17
Ashley and John Desroches, Marissa, a girl, July 18
Cassandra and Taylor Stewart, O’Fallon, a girl, July 19
Breatta Walker and Randall Gater, Granite City, a boy, July 19
Destiny Johnson and Terrance Brown Jr., Cahokia Heights, a girl, July 19
Kelsey and Jesse Hill, Belleville, a girl, July 20
Hannah and Brian Back, Shiloh, a boy, July 20
Korey McManamy and Allex Ward, St. Louis, a girl, July 20
Kyesha Tell and Josh Tucker, Centreville, a boy, July 20
Abby Galvez and Montgomery Erhardt, Caseyville, a girl, July 20
Kirsten and Scott Votrain, O’Fallon, a girl, July 21
Money and Nicholas Berkley, Belleville, a boy, July 22
Jasmine Jones-Scales and DeAndre Scales, Belleville, a girl, July 22
Emmalee and Parrish Brito, Troy, a boy, July 22
Munirah Alqaryan and Muhammad Masters, Belleville, a girl, July 23
Jami Hoffman, East Carondelet, a boy, July 23
McKendra Whitehead and Isaah Robinson Sr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, July 23
Samantha Atkins and Devin Kelemetc, Belleville, a boy, July 23
Ellienay and Nathan Wyatt, Mascoutah, a boy, July 24
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Darlene and Joshua Heuiser, St. Jacob, a boy and a girl, June 17
Chelsea Doolin, Tilden, a boy, June 18
Alissa and Cody Rosenberger, Belleville, a boy, June 18
Dominique Burnett and Kenneth Mays Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, June 19
Brianna and Tyler Rueter, Freeburg, a girl, June 20
Caitlyn Fenton and Dylan Eschmann, Ruma, a boy, June 20
Tanzania Chance, Belleville, a girl, June 18
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese
Candice and Jason Eldridge, Sandoval, a girl, May 2
Emily and Brandon Ratermann, Germantown, a girl, May 3
Sarah Boeser, Trenton, a girl, May 3
Taylor Rine, Vandalia, a girl, May 4
Brooke and Jacob Magary, Highland, a girl, May 4
Katelyn (Riley) and Ryan Hoyt, Lebanon, a boy, May 5
Macy and Blake Bircher, Highland, a girl, May 6
Elizabeth and Bryant Voss, Alhambra, a boy, May 6
Tara and Vernon Culley, Greenville, a girl, May 6
Elizabeth and Nathan Whipple, Highland, a girl, May 9
Taylor and Aaron Von Bokel, Aviston, a girl, May 10
Brianna Ripperda, Sorento, a girl, May 10
Samantha Kineke, Highland, a girl, May 12
Rosa Perez, New Baden, a boy, May 12
Stefanie and Jonathan Jennings, Ferrin, a boy, May 12
Hillary and Christopher Frost, Breese, a boy, May 14
Alexis Hormann, Highland, a girl, May 15
Kayli and Travis Albers, Carlyle, a boy, May 15
Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, a boy, May 19
Emma Auvil, Iuka, a girl, May 19
Erica and Brent Sheedy, Breese, a boy, May 20
Abigail Kennedy, Centralia, a girl, May 20
Brooke and Jared Tebbe, Breese, a boy, May 20
Courtney and Stephen Gully, Belleville, a boy, May 20
Jesse Kuepfer, Carlyle, a girl, May 23
Taylor and Cody Grapperhaus, St. Rose, a girl, May 23
Megan Schulte, Centralia, a boy, May 23
Miranda and Trevor Williams, Ashley, a boy, May 24
Alexis and Codi Heggemeier, New Athens, a girl, May 24
Alisha and Evan Finke, Nashville, a boy, May 25
Crystal and Shawn Foles, Highland, a boy, May 25
Rachel and David Cruthis, Greenville, a boy, May 26
Jade Scroggins, Hillsboro, a girl, May 27
Rebecca and Charles Simms, Ferrin, a girl, May 28
Arianna Newell, Granite City, a boy, May 30
Evonne and Kyle Jacob, Highland, a boy, June 1
Hannah Henshaw, Carlyle, a boy, June 1
Kati and Kent Schwierjohn, Albers, a girl, June 2
Stevie Neff, Carlyle, a boy, June 2
Lauren and Brad Essenpreis, Germantown, a girl, June 4
Katy (Kosydor) and John Knolhoff, Centralia, a boy, June 5
Kelsey and Dustin Eilers, Beckemeyer, a girl, June 6
Rebecca and Jeremy Resillez, Alhambra, a girl, June 6
Cheyenne Erlinger, Centralia, a boy, June 7
Taylor Roberts, Highland, a girl, June 7
Chynna and Chase Von Bokel, Highland, a boy, June 7
Sandra and William Davis, Breese, a girl, June 8
Kelly and Keith Albers, Albers, a boy, June 11
Lexi and Ryan Thiele, Ramsey, a boy, June 11
Ashley and Charles Thompson-Massie, Breese, a boy and a girl, June 13
Heather and Wyman Sheets, Germantown, a girl, June 16
Michelle and Thomas Rieke, Pocahontas, a girl, June 19
Brianna Slater, Xenia, a girl, June 20
Ashley and Tyler Warhoover, Carlyle, a boy, June 21
Lacey and Duane Hilmes, Breese, a girl, June 21
Tiffany and Nathan Graham, Aviston, a girl, June 22
Paige and Matt Galligos, Highland, a boy, June 22
Jessica and Shane Schoenemann, Bunker Hill, a boy, June 24
Britni and Bryan Hosick, Vandalia, a boy, June 24
Brooke and Chad Melcher, Breese, a boy, June 24
Sasha and Justin Eilers, Breese, a girl, June 25
Carly McIntyre, Carlyle, a boy, June 28
Jade Hamilton, Central City, a boy, June 29
Rachel and Jonathan Schulze, Highland, a boy, June 29
Cheyenne Campbell, Donnellson, a girl, June 30