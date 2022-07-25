Associated Press

The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years on Monday for his role in a January murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed by a SWAT team officer. Mekhi Speed, 18, pleaded guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony — namely aggravated robbery — in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of 38-year-old Otis Elder. Speed, who was 17 when Elder was shot, told the court during his plea hearing that he had a handgun when he and others tried to rob Elder of drugs in St. Paul, and there was a struggle and a shot was fired.