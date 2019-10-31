Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Will Pay A 3.4% Dividend In 4 Days

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

Bisalloy Steel Group's next dividend payment will be AU$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Bisalloy Steel Group has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of A$1.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Bisalloy Steel Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Bisalloy Steel Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Bisalloy Steel Group paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Bisalloy Steel Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Bisalloy Steel Group's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were six years ago.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bisalloy Steel Group? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Bisalloy Steel Group's dividend merits.

