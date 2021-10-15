A Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) insider increased their holdings last year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Bisalloy Steel Group Limited's (ASX:BIS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bisalloy Steel Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Ian Greenyer bought AU$92k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.92 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.78. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Bisalloy Steel Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Bisalloy Steel Group. MD, Group CEO & Director Glenn Cooper only netted AU$9.2k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership of Bisalloy Steel Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Bisalloy Steel Group insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$20m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bisalloy Steel Group Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Bisalloy Steel Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Bisalloy Steel Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

