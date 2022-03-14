Is Bisalloy Steel Group Limited's (ASX:BIS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Bisalloy Steel Group's (ASX:BIS) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Bisalloy Steel Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bisalloy Steel Group is:

25% = AU$13m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.25.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bisalloy Steel Group's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Bisalloy Steel Group has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Bisalloy Steel Group's exceptional 40% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

As a next step, we compared Bisalloy Steel Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 28%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Bisalloy Steel Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bisalloy Steel Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Bisalloy Steel Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 44%, meaning the company retains 56% of its income. So it seems that Bisalloy Steel Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Bisalloy Steel Group has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Bisalloy Steel Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Bisalloy Steel Group.

