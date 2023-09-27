A new Biscuitville restaurant is rising at this high-traffic area in the Midlands

The biscuits will soon be rising in northeast Columbia.

Biscuitville, the franchise that for decades has been a favorite in North Carolina and Virginia and that has recently been expanding in South Carolina, is prepping a new restaurant at 2715 Clemson Road in northeast Columbia. Construction is ongoing at the site, and Richland County records show the property is owned by a company addressed at Biscuitville’s North Carolina offices.

An opening date has not been publicly announced.

The Clemson road location will be near a number of other retail businesses, including a Walgreen’s, a KFC, an Arby’s and an East Bay Deli.

Aside from the Clemson Road spot, Biscuitville also has a restaurant under construction at 7924 Garners Ferry Road in southeast Columbia.

The first Biscuitville store opened in 1975 in Danville, Virginia, per Biscuitville’s website. By 1978 there were eight locations open, including in North Carolina. The company now has nearly 70 locations across Virginia, North Carolina and, most recently, South Carolina. In 2022 it opened a 78,000-square-foot distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

Current Biscuitville locations in South Carolina include Florence, Indian Land and Hartsville. The company announced earlier this year that it would expand further in the Palmetto State, including locations in the Columbia and Irmo area, among others.

Biscuitville’s menu includes, of course, a host of biscuit sandwiches, including the bacon, egg and cheese; the spicy chicken and honey biscuit; the ultimate country ham biscuit and many others.