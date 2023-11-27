Bishop Gerard Mirbel seeks donations for Christmas Toys Giveaway

Nov. 27—Bishop Gerard Mirbel of Miracle Revival Ministry Assemblies of God in Painesville is holding it's Annual Christmas Toys Giveaway for children of incarcerated parents and the less fortunate.

This year's event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Lake County United Way, 9285 Progress Parkway in Mentor.

Those interested have to be pre-registered to attend, according to a news release. Mirbel can be contacted at pastormirbel@gmail.com or by calling 440-521-0587 or 440-527-1902.

Organizers also are asking for assistance from other organizations or individuals that would like to join in to help the families, the release stated. Those who wish to donate to the Children's Annual Christmas Toys Giveaway, can send it, or take it to the Painesville Credit Union, 280 North St. Clair, Painesville, Ohio 44077.

Make all checks payable to AHLW with "Children Christmas Fund" in the memo line.