Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville to be buried at St. Joseph Cathedral in Thibodaux

Funeral arrangements for the late Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux spiritual shepherd have been completed.

The Diocese has arranged for two wakes for the late Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville with one in each city, and the public is invited to attend, according to a video released by the Diocese. His tenure lasted less than a year. He was appointed Feb. 1, 2022. Dorsonville died Friday, Jan. 19, of complications arising from liver disease.

Houma-Thibodaux's newly named Catholic bishop, Mario E. Dorsonville, talks with diocese employees Holly Becnel, left, and Melissa Robertson after a news conference announcing his appointment Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the diocese offices in Schriever.

His first memorial will take place Jan. 31 at the St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, 500 Goode St, Houma, starting with a wake from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will include a Mass for the Dead at 7 p.m.

The burial will take place Feb. 1 at the St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, with a wake from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the funeral Mass. He will be buried on the cathedral's grounds.

The Rev. Simon Peter Engurait was chosen Jan. 22 as the new leader for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. Engurait and Karen David were jointly nominated for the Lumen Christi Award in 2022 after leading disaster-recovery efforts of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville to be buried on St. Joseph Cathedral