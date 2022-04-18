Bishop Stang High School has a new leader. Here's what he plans to do.

DARTMOUTH — The Diocese of Fall River has picked the next president to run Bishop Stang High School, Catholic school officials announced Thursday. James P. Benson, Ed.S. will be the school's third president since 1994, replacing current President/Principal Peter Shaughnessy.

Benson's success over 17 years at DeLaSalle High School — a Catholic high school in Minneapolis, MN where he currently serves as acting head of school — caught the attention of local Catholic school officials, according to a press release from the Catholic School Alliance.

James P. Benson will be the next president of Bishop Stang High School, the Diocese of Fall River announced Thursday.

“Jim possesses a wealth of experience leading a large, Catholic high school in the Twin Cities,” Superintendent Daniel S. Roy said in the release. “His skills and interests align with the needs of Bishop Stang, which is poised to take the next step as a premier Catholic high school. Understanding the challenges and opportunities facing Catholic education, Jim will bring keen insights, high energy, and deep commitment to the role.”

Stang teacher, alumnus and search committee member WIlliam Butler noted that there were "many extremely qualified candidates" for the position, out of which Benson stood out. "Jim Benson has followed a career path dedicated to Catholic education. His extensive experience as a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools has given him the chance to serve as a leader in all areas of running a school," Butler said in the release.

According to the release, Benson — a New York City native with family ties to New England — will be moving to Southeastern Massachusetts with his wife, Pam; and four children, triplets, Jack, Megan, and Matt, and son, James.

“I am humbled and blessed to be given this extraordinary opportunity to lead such a wonderful institution,” Benson said in the release. “My roots are in the northeast and my wife and I believe that it is God’s will that brought me to Bishop Stang. There are so many exciting opportunities for this school, especially with the recent renovations of the Hugh Carney Stadium and STEM labs. Continuous improvement aligned with community partnerships will ensure an even brighter future for Bishop Stang!”

According to Catholic School Alliance Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Sandi M. Duxbury, Shaughnessy — who has been at Stang for 13 years, the past 10 as president/principal — "is pursuing other opportunities."

"Any additional administrative changes will be determined under the direction of Mr. Benson and the Catholic Schools Office," Duxbury responded via email when asked of any upcoming administrative restructuring. With Shaughnessy serving dual roles, the transition as it currently stands leaves Stang with no one serving in the position of principal.

Benson received his undergraduate degree in Athletic Administration from SUNY College, New Paltz, a master’s degree in Secondary Education and Teaching in English from St. John’s University in New York, and an education specialist degree in Secondary School Administration/Principalship from St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

