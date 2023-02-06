A 28-year-old Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who was accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested on five felony charges on Friday.

In January, the Bishop Police Department received a report from Bishop CISD of a possible improper relationship between a teacher and a student. On Jan. 23, an official criminal investigation was opened and the teacher was placed on administrative leave, a news release stated.

The teacher, 28-year-old Andrea Marie Peña of Corpus Christi, resigned shortly afterward, according to Bishop police.

Throughout the investigation, police interviewed the suspect, the victim and witnesses and obtained search warrants for cellphones, computers and social media accounts.

"Based on the information and evidence obtained at this point in the investigation, criminal investigators have established probable cause to believe several criminal offenses occurred," the release stated.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 3, Bishop police arrested Peña at her home in Corpus Christi. She was taken to the Nueces County Jail without incident.

Peña faces charges of improper relationship between educator and student, a third-degree felony; indecency with a child, a second-degree felony; sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony; online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges may be filed.

Her bond is set at $210,000.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Bishop teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student