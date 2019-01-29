Is Bisichi Mining Plc (LON:BISI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Bisichi Mining Plc (LON:BISI) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 4.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Bisichi Mining in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does Bisichi Mining fare?

Bisichi Mining has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 15%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Although BISI’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

In terms of its peers, Bisichi Mining produces a yield of 4.0%, which is on the low-side for Oil and Gas stocks.

Next Steps:

If Bisichi Mining is in your portfolio for cash-generating reasons, there may be better alternatives out there. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

