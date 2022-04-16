Bisimoto’s All-Electric Porsche 911 Is Brutal

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Even Elon must be jealous of this Slantnose racer.

Some say the future of cars is electrification, but that doesn’t mean we all have to be driving Teslas. Bisimoto himself has converted a Porsche 911 Slantnose to be completely electrified. Yes, that means the flat-six engine around back has been yanked, replaced by electric motors and batteries. While this will surely anger purists, you can’t argue with the performance specs of this Porsche.

As you can probably tell, this is a Porsche 935 and complete blasphemy. Before you dismiss this car, which Bisimoto built for SEMA, watch the video below and see it in action. This thing is wild in so many ways and should help quell some fears of an electrified future.

Bisi Ezerioha, the founder of Bisimoto, points out that the tuning potential of electric motors are limitless. They provide potential you never get with internal combustion engines. It wasn’t until he was doing a job with Honda that the man realized exactly what was going on, and that experience changed his outlook.

In fact, Bisi says he took a new Acura NSX to a local dragstrip and was smoking Hellcats. We’ve all seen videos of Teslas doing that same thing, but it’s great to hear how you don’t have to drink the punch Elon is handing out since there are alternatives.

Seriously, this all might make you cringe, but just watch the video. If you still think electric cars are dumb, evil, or whatever that’s fine. But this Porsche build is pretty amazing and sure beats any Tesla out there just in coolness factor.

We’ve pointed out that while electrification might be the future, that doesn’t mean we have to yank out all the internal combustion engines from classic cars. Some fanatics might think that’s wise, but you’re really destroying history doing that. However, this build shows that as we move forward we don’t have to abandon all our fun.

