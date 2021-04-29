Bismarck woman suspected of burglarizing Grand Forks Girl Scouts building

Apr. 29—A Bismarck woman is suspected of breaking into the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building on DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks Wednesday, April 29.

According to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department, officers were on patrol at about 12:30 a.m. when they located an unclothed woman lying just off the roadway on the 900 block of South Columbia Road with minor injuries on her arms and feet.

Altru paramedics responded to the scene and took the woman, later identified as Elsabeth Burns, 31, to the emergency room for evaluation, police say.

During a canvas of the area, officers found a recent break-in at the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building at 2525 DeMers Ave., including significant damage to the front foyer of the Girl Scouts area of the building, according to police. Two other businesses, Heartland Chiropractic Clinic and Refrigeration and Heating Inc., also share space in the building, but appeared unharmed, the release states.

During the course of the investigation, police say Burns was identified as a suspect in the burglary. She was treated and released from Altru Hospital and was placed under arrest for burglary and criminal mischief.