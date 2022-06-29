Bison attacks family in Yellowstone National Park

Reuters

A large gathering organised by the Taliban of Afghanistan's religious scholars and tribal elders will address issues of national unity and will be without female participants, the acting deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. Abdul Salam Hanafi told state broadcaster RTA that the gathering, the first of its kind since the Taliban took over last August, would start on Thursday. "Different people with different views are going to gather.... this will be a positive step for stability in Afghanistan and strengthening national unity," he said, adding religious leaders had asked for the gathering to address an Islamic system of government, economic and social issues.