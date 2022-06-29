Bison attacks family in Yellowstone National Park
A man and his son were visiting Yellowstone National Park when they got too close to a male bison. They were flung into the air, and the father is now being treated for injuries to his arm.
CitiWatch camera catches Baltimore violence
Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called the Jan. 6 committee hearing "explosive." The CBS News contributor shares his biggest takeaways and what he knows about star witness Cassidy Hutchinson.
The acclaimed filmmaker of Parallel Mothers and Pain and Glory says 'the story is very intimate.'
A new poll shows Democrats losing support among Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in several Senate battleground states compared to 2020, when Joe Biden won more than 61 percent of the fast-growing electoral bloc. The poll commissioned by Civiqs for Justice Unites Us shows that Democrats may need to invest more resources to…
The triceps kickback exercise can be a valuable component of a valuable arm day workout. Here's how to do the move the right way.
Here is a glorious look at 50 great places in our United States, one from each state, highlighting the history, achievements and natural beauty of our nation.
A Philadelphia man is facing a long road to recovery after his wife says he was robbed and badly beaten by a group of teenagers while he was walking to a concert.
Mets ace Max Scherzer had his minor league rehab start with Double-A Binghamton pushed back a day to Wednesday, but New York manager Buck Showalter says there has been no setback in his recovery from a strained oblique. Scherzer will be pitching on seven days of rest after his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies on June 21. Over the weekend, New York dashed speculation that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be ready to return for Sunday's game in Miami.
Two women have been arrested in Thailand for allegedly attempting to smuggle at least 109 live animals in their luggage -- including porcupines, armadillos, turtles, chameleons and snakes -- as they tried to board a flight to India. The incident occurred on Monday at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport as two Indian women tried to make their way through airport security when officials spotted a couple of suspicious items in their suitcases following a routine x-ray inspection, according to a statement released by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered a total of at least 109 animals including “two white porcupines, two armadillos, 35 turtles, 50 chameleons and 20 snakes,” read the statement.
Witnesses detailed mob-like threats from Trump allies
Trump lied about the number of people at his 2017 inauguration and insisted on removing metal detectors at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally to boost attendance.
A little over a month after the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. on May 24, two sister subvariants of Omicron have quickly eclipsed BA.2.12.1 across the country. BA.5 and BA.4 are, like BA.2.12.1, more transmissible, but have the added advantage of reportedly being more able to reinfect those who’ve […]
The Family Reunion actress was joined by her siblings in celebrating her son on his special day
This is what I've learned in three decades as a CPA, author and financial counselor: The richest and poorest Americans have the most debt. The rich can stay rich that way, but the poor can never...
A large gathering organised by the Taliban of Afghanistan's religious scholars and tribal elders will address issues of national unity and will be without female participants, the acting deputy prime minister said on Wednesday. Abdul Salam Hanafi told state broadcaster RTA that the gathering, the first of its kind since the Taliban took over last August, would start on Thursday. "Different people with different views are going to gather.... this will be a positive step for stability in Afghanistan and strengthening national unity," he said, adding religious leaders had asked for the gathering to address an Islamic system of government, economic and social issues.
Paris Hilton is sharing just how much real love she has for her close friend, Britney Spears. See what Paris had to say about an "iconic" moment from the "Toxic" singer's wedding.
Until now, the vaccine was only available to people with known exposure to monkeypox
(Bloomberg) -- Families of children and teachers killed in last month’s Texas school massacre face a formidable legal battle if they decide to sue the gun maker whose AR-15 semiautomatic rifle was used in the attack.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to
A 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department is accused of altering doctors' notes to obtain workers' compensation benefits.
How about a 49-year campaign to repeal the Second Amendment, or reining in this court through impeachment, term limits and a mandatory retirement age?