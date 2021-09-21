Bison Charges And Hurls Another Bison In Yellowstone Showdown

Ron Dicker
·1 min read

Well, blow me down. That’s a mighty buffalo.

The National Park Service celebrated Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday by sharing video of a male bison charging and flinging another male bison. (Watch the video below.)

The aggressor heaves up to 2,000 pounds of rival beast, earning the buccaneer tough talk.

“Arrrhhh! Prepare fer Rammin’ speed, matey! 🏴‍☠️” the service wrote of the Yellowstone encounter, which took place last year.

“Durin’ matin’ season, male bison can be mighty aggressive, though all bison ’n other wildlife can be dangerous and give you a heave!” it continued. “Remember to always keep yer distance — 25 yards from bison ’n elk; 100 yards from all other wildlife. Be smart! Avoid mishaps ’n protect yer booty.”

Mating season is late July through August, Yellowstone notes. In general, though, bison can run up to 35 miles an hour and are “extremely agile,” the park service writes.

So say your ahoys from a distance at any time of year.

A post shared by National Park Service (@nationalparkservice)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park

    Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park

  • Photo shows bear ‘behind the wheel’ of truck in Colorado. Then the chaos began

    “This is NOT what you want to see behind the wheel.”

  • Florida permanently preserves 20,000 greenbelt acres

    Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved spending $50 million on land preservation deals for seven parcels covering almost 20,000 acres.The money comes from the Florida Forever program and the deals either preserve wilderness lands by limiting public access or allow ranching operations to continue with rules against development.Why it matters: The move protects important water supplies and preserves linkages through the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the greenbelt network that runs the len

  • 'Rolling down a mountain': Coloradan hoping new sport gains popularity

    A Colorado man has pretty much invented a sport that's so new and unique it doesn't even have a name. It's kind of like a mixture of skiing and roller blading, and Peter Randall is hoping rolling down a mountain will catch on.

  • Damage in Melbourne after rare quake

    Debris lies on Chapel Street in Melbourne after a shallow quake shook southeastern Australia early Wednesday.

  • The Met Gala, Like Fashion Week, Is Officially for the Masses

    Big Tech's backing of the Met Gala has pushed the storied event, and the fashion week leading up to it, into a new era led by content strategy.

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, tremors rattle southeast Australia

    SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, one of the country's biggest quakes on record, causing damage to buildings in the country's second-largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states. The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200 km (124 miles) northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km (six miles). Images and video footage circulating on social media showed rubble blocking one of Melbourne's main streets, while people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power and others said they were evacuated from buildings.

  • Flooding fears escalate in parts of metro Detroit as rain continues

    Residents in parts of metro Detroit are on alert as heavy rain continues, which has led to flooding in the past.

  • Tropical storms Peter and Rose churn in Atlantic

    Tropical storms Peter and Rose churn in Atlantic

  • It's baby giant panda picture time, y'all

    New photos show a pair of 100-day-old twin pandas at Chongqing Zoo, China. The zoo is holding a contest to name them.

  • CG: STL@MIL - 9/21/21

    Condensed Game: Tommy Edman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the 8th and Jake Woodford tossed five scoreless innings in the Cardinals' win

  • Chicken Run: Police Stop Pair Near Auckland in Car Filled With KFC and Cash

    Police in New Zealand arrested two people they said were “gang associates” on September 19 as they tried to enter Auckland in a car full of KFC and AU$100,000 in cash.The men attempted to evade police when officers spotted their vehicle on a gravel road near Auckland’s southern border, travelling from Hamilton.Officers eventually pulled the car over. Upon searching the car, they found empty ounce bags along with the cash and a large amount of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the trunk.Both men were to appear in court for breaching a health order, police said, with further charges “likely.” Credit: New Zealand Police via Storyful

  • SATC actor Willie Garson has sadly died aged 57

    His castmates and family have shared loving tributes

  • Australia shaken by M5.9 earthquake, damage reported in Melbourne

    The 5.9-magnitude earthquake reportedly damaged buildings in Melbourne, and was felt throughout neighbouring states.

  • Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

    The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday. Muttaqi asked to speak during the annual high-level meeting of the General Assembly, which finishes on Monday.

  • Weather Warnings Issued Due to Heavy Rain in Central Florida

    A series of flood advisories and warnings were issued for central Florida by the National Weather Service after heavy rainfall was forecast on Tuesday, September 21.This footage, uploaded by Twitter user Douglas Girdner on Tuesday, shows the rain in St Cloud in northern Osceola County. A local report late on September 21 said more than 10 inches of rain had fallen in Osceola County since Sunday, September 19.“Another day of high rain chances (70-80%) is on tap for ECFL [Eastern Central Florida],” the NWS said. “Heaviest rainfall totals will likely occur inland, with 2-4” in some locations." Credit: Douglas Girdner via Storyful

  • Family of bears enjoys a playful bath

    A mama bear and her two cubs were caught on camera having fun in a pool of water in the Colorado wilderness.

  • 360 in-depth: Barry Morphew released on bond

    Barry Morphew posted a $500,000 cash bond and was released from jail Monday as the affidavit for his arrest, which details the allegations into why he was arrested for the murder of his wife, was released to the public.

  • Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

    The Teton County coroner determined her manner of death to be homicide, but exact cause is still being determined