Bison gores man after charging family visiting Yellowstone National Park, rangers say

A bison charged a family visiting Yellowstone National Park and gored a man, park rangers said.

A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bison near Old Faithful on Sunday, June 27, the National Park Service said.

“The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group,” park officials said in a June 28 news release. “Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.”

Video taken by Rob Goodell and shared with NBC Montana shows family members rush to pick up a small child as the bison charges toward them. An older relative flung the child through the air to get them away from the bison as other family members ran, the video shows.

The bison then turned and walked the opposite direction from the family, according to the video.

The man’s arm was injured and he was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Park officials did not disclose his condition or identity.

It’s the second time in 2022 that a bison has gored a tourist at Yellowstone.

On May 30, a 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed 10 feet into the air. The woman had walked toward the bison on a boardwalk near the Old Faithful geyser and came within 10 feet.

Multiple tourists have been injured by bison at Yellowstone over the years.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” park rangers said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Bison are huge animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 30 miles per hour, according to the park. Park visitors should stay at least 75 feet away from bison at all times.

Last year, a 30-year-old woman was hiking with a friend on a Yellowstone trail when she encountered a bison and suffered significant injuries. At the time, park rangers didn’t know why the bison injured the woman.

Story continues

In 2020, a woman was knocked to the ground by a bison after she came within 25 feet. A 72-year-old woman was also gored by a bison at Yellowstone when she approached the animal to take a photo.

