Bison gores Yellowstone Park visitor, tosses her in the air

(Reuters) - An Ohio woman visiting Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was seriously injured this week when a wild bison gored her and tossed her about 10 feet (3 meters) in the air when she came too close, park officials said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, was attacked about a mile (1.6 km) northwest of the famous Old Faithful Geyser on Memorial Day morning after approaching within 10 feet (3 meters) of the animal.

The National Park Service warns visitors to Yellowstone to stay at least 25 yards (meters) away from bison and other large animals at the park.

Bison can weigh more than 2,300 pounds (1,043 kg) and run three times faster than humans.

The woman was gored, officials said, when she walked toward the animal as it approached a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, a grouping of geothermal hot springs in the northwest corner of Wyoming.

"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," officials said in a statement.

The woman was not identified by the National Park Service. Officials said she suffered puncture wounds and other injuries and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho, about 130 miles (210 km) southwest of Black Sand Basin.

Hospital officials did not release any information on the woman's condition. A park representative declined to comment further on the incident.

There are more than 5,000 bison in the sprawling park that is largely in Wyoming and extends into Idaho and Montana.

The park had no immediate data on how many people are attacked by bison but officials said that the attack over the holiday weekend was the first of the year.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Sandra Maler)