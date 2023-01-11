‘Bison’ on the loose in Indiana turn out to be something much more rare, officials say

A herd of animals that were briefly on the loose in Indiana were initially thought to be bison — but turned out to be something even more unusual.

Noblesville Fire officials posted an alert on Monday, Jan. 9 on Twitter to let drivers know that a small herd of what they believed to be bison were loose, and asked motorists to use alternative routes. They embellished with three bison emojis to end the tweet, and shared a photo of the furry brown livestock animals roaming in someone’s yard.

Noblesville is a suburb 22 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Noblesville police also posted a photo of officers corralling the “bison,” and wrote a short tribute to the animals that are a U.S. “symbol of unity, resilience, and healthy landscapes and communities.”

About an hour and a half later, fire officials were back with an update. “The animals are yaks and have been corralled and returned to their property,” the tweet states.

*UPDATE the animals are yaks and have been corralled and returned to their property by @NoblesvillePD and @HCSOIndiana — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) January 9, 2023

Noblesville Police also joked about the case of mistaken identity.

“Edit: Animal identification was not covered at the academy,” officials wrote. “These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call.”

Yaks are bovines that are native to Tibet and cousins to cattle, National Geographic reported.

