Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Bit Digital's (NASDAQ:BTBT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bit Digital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$13m ÷ (US$180m - US$5.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Bit Digital has an ROCE of 7.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.3% average generated by the Software industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Bit Digital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bit Digital Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 7.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 1,883%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Bit Digital's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Bit Digital has. Given the stock has declined 63% in the last three years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Bit Digital does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

