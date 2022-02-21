BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

TechCrunch

Thanks to the growth of fintech, financial services like investing are getting ever more accessible to the wider population of consumers. PrimaryBid -- which helps companies that are going public, or public companies that are raising more money, offer their shares to retail investors (that is, ordinary people, not professionals) alongside more traditional share sales -- has raised $190 million. Anand Sambasivan, the CEO and co-founder of PrimaryBid, said the London-based startup plans to use the funding both to continue building out the products that it offers to companies, such as the ability to invest in SPAC-based public listings and investments in retail bonds; and to expand to new geographies, specifically with an eye on building out an office in the U.S., where it is going through the process of getting regulatory approvals to work with companies listing in that market and is likely to launch in late 2022 or 2023.